Newlyweds in The Sims 4 will no longer rub their ear into their spouse's face

The Sims 4's My Wedding Stories expansion launched back in February, but plentiful bugs have meant the trip down aisle hasn't been a smooth experience for players helping their sims tie the knot. Now a new patch has released which fixes some, but not all, of the issues. At least the patch notes are a delight.

"Sims who bend to their spouse when performing a "Spousal kiss" will no longer rub their ear into the other Sims face, but will use their lips to kiss their spouse instead," is one of the bulletpoints in the complete patch notes.

Other notable fixes include:

"Let's Get Drinks" is no longer available for Child and Teen Sims on Bars during Rehearsal Dinner, Family Gathering, or Engagement Dinner parties.

We taught Sims some manners so they will pay proper attention to Toasts now and will stop chattering.

Sims with a larger backside will no longer experience their derriere to clip through ymTop_GP11Casual.

We caught some mischievous gnomes who added super glue to wedding chairs, causing Sims to be unable to get up after taking their seats. We cleaned those chairs meticulously and advised gnomes to be more prudent so Sims will be able to get up to do other wedding related actions after sitting down.

There are plenty of other fixes, too, including improving the in-game weather, making cakes last longer before they spoil, and making sims less afraid of aisles. The post also notes that the development team are aware of the "Error 0 Save bug" and are working to fix it, with an update on progress due "in the coming weeks."

As is maybe obvious, The Sims 4's My Wedding Stories fills the game with wedding-themed objects and events. Its developers originally said they wouldn't release the game in Russia where, they said, anti-homosexuality laws would prevent them from depicting same sex relationships. They later reversed that decision and released in Russia anyway.

If you're thinking of getting into The Sims and are looking for a tour of its many (many!) expansions, game packs and stuff packs, then check out our guide to the best Sims 4 packs.