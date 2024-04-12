Looking for the No Rest For The Wicked release time and date? No Rest For The Wicked is the newest game from Moon Studios, the developers of Ori And The Blind Forest.

Whilst No Rest For The Wicked shares the same beautiful illustrative visuals of its predecessor, it will take an action RPG route. With punishing Soulslike boss fights, Diablo 4-style hack and slash and a storyline filled with political intrigue, No Rest For The Wicked looks to be a jack of all trades.

To find out more about No Rest For The Wicked and the exact date and time you can play it for yourself, see below.

No Rest For The Wicked release time and date

No Rest For The Wicked will release via early access on April, 18 at the following times based on your time zone:

Los Angeles: 9AM PDT

9AM PDT Mexico City: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT New York: 12PM EDT

12PM EDT Montreal: 12PM EDT

12PM EDT Sao Paulo: 2PM BRST

2PM BRST London: 5PM BST

5PM BST Paris and Malmo: 6PM CEST

6PM CEST Abu Dhabi: 8PM GST

8PM GST Johannesburg: 6PM SAST

6PM SAST Seoul: 1AM KST (19, April)

1AM KST (19, April) Tokyo: 1AM JST (19, April)

1AM JST (19, April) Australian East Coast: 1:30AM ACT (19,April)

1:30AM ACT (19,April) Shanghai: 12AM CST (19, April)

12AM CST (19, April) Kyiv: 7PM EEST

As an incentive, Moon Studios has offered a discounted price for the game on Steam for the first two weeks of launch. No Rest For The Wicked will usually be priced at $40/£32, but if you purchase before May 2, you can get a copy for $36/£29.

You can get the Cerim Armor by purchasing No Rest For the Wicked during the early access period. | Image credit: Moon Studios

For players that purchase the game during the early access period, you'll also get your hands on an exclusive armour set, the Cerim Armor. You will also receive the full game for no additional cost after the game hits general release.

No Rest For The Wicked platforms

No Rest For The Wicked will be available to play via early access on PC via Steam. A later release date for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is in the works but unannounced as of yet. It will likely be upon the full release of the game.

The combat in No Rest For the Wicked appears to be a hybrid of hack and slash and Soulslike mechanics. | Image credit: Moon Studios

As an early access title, the game is still in development. On release, players will have access to the following gameplay:

First chapter of the main campaign.

Gear upgrade system (you can use runes and enchantments to develop your unique build).

Additional side quests.

Bosses, weapons and gear.

The ability to buy and furnish your own house.

Daily and weekly challenges.

A replayable Cerim Crucible dungeon.

For those of you wishing to play with friends, 4-player co-op and a PvP mode are set to release with the game's first major patch, post-early access release. There are also plans to release farming mechanics, additional map regions, more enemies, weapons and gear, an expanded storyline.

That rounds off our guide to the No Rest For The Wicked release time and date. For more No Rest For The Wicked content, check out Katharine's rundown of her 90-minute preview session of the game.