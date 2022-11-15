If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

November's remaining Game Pass games ought to sate you until Christmas

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is surely enough
A faceless character sits on the back of a truck while telling me about my mother in NORCO

If you have a Game Pass subscription, I don't see why you would buy a game between now and the end of the year. Earlier this month, Football Manager 2023 came to the service, a game so all-consuming it barely leaves time to sleep. Now Microsoft have announced the remaining games to arrive in November, and as expected it includes the year's remaining big release, co-op shooter Warhammer 40K: Darktide, as well as several indie darlings.

Watch on YouTube

First up, there are two games arriving on PC Game Pass today: Pentiment, a murder mystery Rachel thought could sit comfortably alongside Obra Dinn; and Somerville, which Malindy Hetfeld found a visually engrossing scifi adventure from some former Playdead devs.

And then here's what's coming between now and the end of the month:

  • Dune: Spice Wars (early access) - November 17th
  • Ghostlore - November 17th
  • Lapin - November 17th
  • Norco - November 17th
  • Gungrave G.O.R.E. - November 22nd
  • Soccer Story - November 29th
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - November 30th

While Darktide is the big 'un from that list, Dune: Spice Wars - currently still in-development - is a spicy proposition, too. It's a 4X that's faithful to the fiction of its source material, while being lighter on its feet than most of its genremates according to our review.

As always, there's a roughly equivalent number of games leaving the service at the end of the month: Archvale, Deeeer Simulator, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Mind Scanners, Mortal Shell, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Undungeon, Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector. Of those, it might be worth swinging your sword in Mortal Shell, a flawed, shortish but interesting Soulslike. The kind of game Game Pass is perfect for letting you try out without dropping any coin.

Comments

