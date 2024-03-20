One of the best cheap microSD cards is even cheaper for Amazon Spring Deal Days

Amazon’s big sale events, as overfrequent as they are, do at least reliably provide the discerning Steam Deck owner with good opportunities to grab a new microSD card. Case in point, Amazon Spring Deal Days – which launched today – has some alluringly low prices on the me-approved Samsung Evo Select. That’s on both the 256GB and the (also me-approved) 512GB models.

The Evo Select is already one of the better budget options for instantly upgrading your Steam Deck’s storage, with low RRPs and respectable game loading performance. Amazon’s Spring sale just takes a little more off the top, cutting the 512GB microSD down to £33 and the 256GB version to £15. I’d go for the bigger one if you can, though 256GB might suffice if you just want to stuff your Deck with teensy indie games and old classics, rather than the latest, gigabyte-hogging AAA fare.

UK deals:

Alas, US buyers aren’t so lucky. Both Evo Select capacities are currently listed as being on discount – to $25 for 256GB and $30 for 512GB – but thanks to the Keepa price-tracking extension, you can suss out that they’ve only recently been listed at $20 and $25 respectively. Resist! Do not be victimised by misleadingly labelled microSD cards. That’s what they want.