Overwatch 2's ranked mode will change to create "more clarity in the system"

Overwatch 2 players haven't been happy with the way its ranked matches have worked since launch. Blizzard agree, it seems, although they're not going to be reverting back to how things were in Overwatch 1. Instead they'll be implementing changes in season 3 and season 4 "aimed at creating more clarity in the system."

The issue is that there's a difference between a player's rank - the public tiers that rate players from Bronze to Grand Master - and the hidden rating actually used in matchmaking. The result is that players are regularly matchmade with other players who appear to be much higher or lower ranked, even if their actual skill level makes them comparable.

"The new Ranked mode suffered from poor comprehension," says a new blog post by Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller. "There was confusion around players’ real rank and how that translated to their skill level, difficulty forming groups with friends, and a negative impression of the matchmaker when players of different ranks were put in the same match (even if their skill levels were similar). We will be implementing some changes in S3 and quite a few more in S4 all aimed at creating more clarity in the system. More details on short-term changes and long-term vision will be coming soon."

The same post outlines some other feedback they hope to address, including players being unable to "earn the items they want in a short enough period of time." Overwatch 2 made the leap to free-to-play, which means it requires more grinding, or real money, in order to unlock elements that were more accesible in the first game. "We'll be making a change in S3 that should address some of these complaints," says Keller.

While there might be plenty of niggles, we've still been having fun with Blizzard's latest hero shooter, including in season two.