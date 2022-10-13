Want to know how to play Competitive in Overwatch 2? Overwatch 2 features several game modes for you to choose from, but if you're specifically wanting to take part in ranked matches that pit you against players of a similar ability level, then Competitive is what you're looking for.

If you're wondering how to get into Overwatch 2 Competitive look no further, because on this page we've got details on how to unlock Competitive mode, how ranks and points work, and more!

How to unlock Competitive in Overwatch 2

To unlock Overwatch 2's Competitive mode, you need to win 50 games in Quick Play. You can track your progress by going to your Challenges menu and checking the Competitive tab.

Due to issues at launch, it's currently recommended that you only play unranked Quick Play matches if your main goal is to beeline towards unlocking Competitive. This is because other match types have been reportedly resetting that 50 win counter, along with your progress towards other challenges.

Overwatch 2 "complete Competitive Play challenge" issue explained

If you're a seasoned Overwatch 1 player who's recently launched Overwatch 2 and are trying to play in Competitive mode, you might have encountered the following message, apparently in error:

"Unavailable because one or more party members needs to complete the Competitive Play challenge."

Unfortunately, these seem to be the result of a bug that's been plaguing Overwatch 2's already quite glitchy launch, which is preventing ranked progress from carrying over even if your OW1 and OW2 accounts have been successfully linked. Sadly, there's no workaround; right now, it's a case of either waiting for a proper fix, or repeating the Competitive Play challenge (see below) to start this mode as if you were a new player.

Is crossplay enabled for Overwatch 2 Competitive?

Overwatch 2 features crossplay, but like its predecessor, this feature doesn't extend all the way to Competitive mode. For players on PC, this means that you can only play against other PC players in Competitive mode. Attempts to team up with a console-owning buddy for Competitive purposes will result in the following message:

"You and all members of your party must be in the same competitive pool."

In theory, there's one competitive pool for PCs and one for all consoles, meaning that players on consoles should be able to play with other console users regardless of their exact platform (Xbox, PlayStation, Switch).

However, there are reports that this error message is popping up when console players on different systems, or even different gens of the same system, attempt to buddy up. This is a problem carried over from OW1 and doesn't have a firm solution yet.

How to get Competitive Points

The main reward for taking part in Competitive ranked matches in Overwatch 2 is the possibility of earning Golden Weapons. Each Golden Weapon costs 3,000 Competitive Points, which are awarded in the following ways:

15 Competitive Points for winning any ranked Competitive match.

for winning any ranked Competitive match. 5 Competitive Points for drawing any ranked Competitive match.

There'll also be a big payout at the end of every nine-week Competitive season, which will vary depending on what rank you ended up in of the eight ranked tiers in Overwatch 2 Competitive:

Bronze : worth 65 Competitive Points at the end of the season

: worth 65 Competitive Points at the end of the season Silver : worth 125 Competitive Points at the end of the season

: worth 125 Competitive Points at the end of the season Gold : worth 250 Competitive Points at the end of the season

: worth 250 Competitive Points at the end of the season Platinum : worth 500 Competitive Points at the end of the season

: worth 500 Competitive Points at the end of the season Diamond : worth 750 Competitive Points at the end of the season

: worth 750 Competitive Points at the end of the season Master : worth 1,200 Competitive Points at the end of the season

: worth 1,200 Competitive Points at the end of the season Grand Master / Top 500: worth 1,750 Competitive Points at the end of the season

Clearly, collecting enough points to unlock a Golden Weapon in Overwatch 2 Competitive is no mean feat, especially for players who are struggling to get Competitive matches off the ground in the first place.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you're keen to make a splash in Overwatch 2's Competitive mode, you'll need the best heroes available. Have a look at our Overwatch 2 tier list to find out which characters you want to focus on, as well as our guide to unlocking new characters in Overwatch 2.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harrassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.