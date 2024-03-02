Payday 3's first Operation Medic Bag patch includes 300 fixes and an unready button

Payday 3 received its first new features this past week as part of Operation Medic Bag, Starbreeze's efforts to turnaround the fortunes of their bleeding-out bank robbery 'em up. The patch contains 300 fixes alongside support for various Nvidia graphics technology, UI improvements, and more.

Update 1.1.1 adds support for Nvidida's image scaling upscaler, DLAA, and DLSS Super Resolution. It also makes DirectX12 the default graphics API, although you can switch back to DirectX 11 if needed.

Other features include the much-requested ability to 'unready' yourself in a multiplayer lobby, menus for changing controller dead zone settings, and game settings such as lobby type and difficulty being carried across games.

It's pretty basic stuff, and there are remaining known issues outlined in the 1.1.1 patch notes, but it's the first set of changes which directly address feedback from Payday 3's community. The fix list is huge, too.

Last month, Starbreeze reported that sales of the heist shooter were "significantly lower" than hoped.

"Our biggest focus and absolute priority, both during and after the quarter, are the efforts needed to ensure that the game lives up to expectations. We are working closely with our co-publishing partner Plaion to identify the changes that we will implement, in both the short- and long-term, that add the most value to the gaming experience," said the company CEO in the update. Starbreeze also pointed at "many examples" in the games industry of a game with a rocky launch then turning things around.

I'm pretty skeptical that Starbreeze can do what Hello Games did, say, mostly for all the reasons Alice B outlined in her Payday 3 review. I hope to be proven wrong, though.