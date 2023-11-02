Payday 3's first patch is here, with lots of minor fixes

Payday 3's launch was rough, with long queues awaiting would-be heisters in the always-online game, and issues with progression and absent systems awaiting those who could login. Starbreeze Studios have now begun the process of making good on promised fixes to those criticisms, with patch 1.0.1 live now. It mostly includes "minor fixes", but lots of them.

"The first patch for PAYDAY 3 is finally here, we’re looking at a massive amount of fixes to make your heisting a smoother experience," begins the patch notes. Sure enough, the list is long, and mostly focused on basic fixes for bugs. "A sound of dropping a dead body onto the ground will now be played when players drop bodies," for example, which sounds like a good thing.

Several of Payday 3's launch issues were fixed when the game was taken offline shortly after release so Starbreeze could make it less reliant on a constant internet connection. "I don't really need to repeat that this was not the start we wanted, but at the same time, our business model is a marathon and not a sprint," said Starbreeze CEO Tobias Sjögren. As you know, all marathons begin with the runners hurling themselves down a flight of stairs.

Since then, Starbreeze have also pledged to rework the game's progession systems based on feedback. "I can't say exactly what yet. We're working on it, then we're going to test it and verify it to make sure it's in line with how we want it to work and also based on your guys' feedback," said lead producer Andreas Penninger last month. Those changes aren't in this update, however.

It's a step, at least. I'm still hoping Payday 3 will come good, because I like co-op heists and Alice B had nice things to say about its levels.