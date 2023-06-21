Prime Gaming members can claim bonus games for Prime Day 2023 celebrations

Prime Gaming is giving away four extra games in June and July to celebrate Prime Day 2023, on top of the June freebies already announced. Prey (2017) is already available to claim on GOG, and the next three games will drop weekly.

The next bonus freebie will drop on June 27 and is classic RPG Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition. After that, on July 6 Prime subscribers can get Shovel Knight Showdown, the series' take on a fighting game. Lastly, hack-and-slash game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will be available from July 10. These can all be claimed through the Amazon Games App.

There's also bonus in-game content which players can claim for a range of titles, including Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

You can read the full list of celebration freebies Amazon will be giving to Prime members across the next month on the Prime Gaming blog.