If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Prime Gaming members can claim bonus games for Prime Day 2023 celebrations

Today is always a good day to replay Prey

Prey's protagonist Morgan Yu inspects his eye
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Prime Gaming is giving away four extra games in June and July to celebrate Prime Day 2023, on top of the June freebies already announced. Prey (2017) is already available to claim on GOG, and the next three games will drop weekly.

Watch on YouTube

The next bonus freebie will drop on June 27 and is classic RPG Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition. After that, on July 6 Prime subscribers can get Shovel Knight Showdown, the series' take on a fighting game. Lastly, hack-and-slash game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will be available from July 10. These can all be claimed through the Amazon Games App.

There's also bonus in-game content which players can claim for a range of titles, including Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

You can read the full list of celebration freebies Amazon will be giving to Prime members across the next month on the Prime Gaming blog.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch