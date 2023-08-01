If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Puzzle box 'em up The Room celebrates its 10th anniversary with a series-wide sale next month

Starting on September 1st

An elaborate dollhouse sits under various lamps in a screenshot from The Room 4: Old Sins
Image credit: Fireproof Games
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Puzzlebox solve ‘em up The Room entered the scene ten years ago, so developers Fireproof Games are celebrating the milestone anniversary with deep discounts across the entire slightly spooky series. From September 1st to September 14th, every single game in the puzzler series will enjoy a discount of up to 90% on Steam. Similarly big sales are taking place across the Nintendo eShop (until September 22nd) and the Google Play Store (until September 8th), if you wanted to take the lovely headscratchers on the go. Or to the comfort of your own bed.

The series debuted on mobile way back in 2012, before quickly jumping to yer personal computers with spruced-up textures and lighting, as well as a bonus epilogue chapter in 2014. Our The Room review called it “genuinely astonishing at times,” thanks to the pretty visuals and prettier mechanical contraptions. Fireproof Games then followed it up with a sequel - aptly called The Room Two - which our our review at the time also praised for its strong puzzles, even if its additional rooms made its name feel "somewhat nonsensical".

The Room Three and The Room 4: Old Sins carried over the series’ mix of environmental clue-hunting and creepy shadowy settings, while adding even more elaborate metal onions to peel back. 2020’s The Room VR: A Dark Matter was unsurprisingly a great fit for the virtual goggles, too, as you got to mess around with the cogs, gears, buttons, and levers with your own hands - or at least the displaced digital versions of your own hands.

“As a small independent game developer, the biggest joy of all is hearing the feedback from our players,” said studio co-founder Barry Meade in a statement. “Ten years on, we're delighted to still be here to share a milestone moment with the fans who have given us so much.

You can find all five gems on Fireproof Games’ developer page on Steam in preparation for the discounts that begin on September 1st.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch