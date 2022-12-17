If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Relax with these five hour-long soothing scenes in Minecraft

I'm all about the Rainy Swamp
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A fox curled up by a fireplace in a warm house in Minecraft.

I played hundreds of hours of Minecraft in the years after its original release, but hadn't returned again until recently. It turns out the standalone expansion I needed was a son. He's six years in development and today I introduced him to a private Minecraft multiplayer server for the first time. Exploring, building, and the vibes are all as wonderful as I remember.

Perfect timing: Mojang have just released a series of Minecraft "Soothing Scenes". There are five in total and each one is an hour-long video featuring a recreation of a Minecraft setting, from rainy swamp to cosy fireplace, to help you unwind.

Look, you don't need a lot of words from me to know whether you need this in your life or not. Personally, it's a welcome balm after wrangling with Microsoft accounts for half the day. I've embedded all five below so you can take your pick.

Cozy Fire

Relaxing Beach Escape

Relaxing Aquarium

Relaxing Falling Snow

Relaxing Rainy Swamp

I've also been finding RPS soothing today - for example, our guide to Minecraft's The Warden was extremely calming the first time the terrifying beast crawled out of the ground while I was in a cave.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch