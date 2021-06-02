Rocket League codes [June 2021]: redeem these codes for free cosmetic items

What's the point of spending thousands of hours in Rocket League and being able to pull off that incredible freestyle aerial goal, if you don't look your best while you're at it? Rocket League codes are a gateway to unlocking all sorts of unique cosmetics for free, and they're incredibly easy to redeem.

Below I'll walk you through the full list of currently active Rocket League codes, along with a primer on what these codes actually do and how to redeem them.

Rocket League codes list [June 2021]

Rocket League went free-to-play in 2020, and around the same time they introduced the concept of Rocket League codes, which are by far the easiest way of unlocking free cosmetics for your car and your account.

Below are all the currently active Rocket League codes you can use to get free cosmetics.

Rocket League codes:

popcorn - unlocks popcorn rocket boost

Most Rocket League codes are timed codes which are set to expire after a certain number of days. To avoid confusion, below is a list of expired codes that no longer work.

Expired Rocket League codes:

bekind | couchpotato | r1birthday | r1nitro | sarpbc | shazam | truffleshuffle | wrestlemania | wwe18 | wwedads

What are Rocket League codes?

Rocket League codes are words or phrases which you can redeem in-game in exchange for free rewards. These rewards come in the form of unique cosmetic attachments for your car and/or your account.

These cosmetics range from decals, wheels, and antennas for your car, to new titles for your account. You never know what the next code is going to provide players with, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the latest redeemable goodies.

You can redeem Rocket League codes from the settings menu in-game.

How to redeem Rocket League codes

To redeem a Rocket League code, all you need to do is launch the game, then from the main menu go into Settings. In the "Extras" tab at the top, click on the top button: "Redeem Code". Then either type in or paste in (using the clipboard button on the right) your code and click "OK" to redeem it.

That's all we've got on the topic of Rocket League codes, but check back every so often because we'll be sure to update this page with all the latest codes we find.