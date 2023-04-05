If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

RPS@PAX 2023: Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun really nails the feeling of being a big stompy space boy

We've played it, and it absolutely rules

From a first-person perspective, a hulking Space Marine points a futuristic machine gun towards heavily armoured enemies within a gothic cathedral covered in blood red light
Feature by Liam Richardson Video Producer
I really like retro first-person shooters. Show me a game with a gun in it that looks like it could feasibly run on Windows 95, and all of the neurons in my brain will start to fizzle and spark. I just think they're neat, and their recent resurgance has been extremely nice for me, specifically.

Unsuprisingly, then, I've been very excited to get my hands on Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, a retro FPS by Auroch Digital set within the grim-dark universe of Warhammer 40k. A retro shooter where you play as a Space Marine is so obvious a pairing it's a wonder the concept has never been tackled before, to the point where the game's own marketing materials sort of pretend that it already was back in the 90s but everyone just forgot about it.

