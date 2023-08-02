Saints Row gets a third expansion next week and a Steam release later this month

The Saints Row reboot received quite a cold reception when it came out last year, with our Alice Bee calling it fun but ultimately confused in her review. Now, developers Volition are closing out their post-launch plans for the game with an extensive update, a third paid expansion, and a Steam release. All coming this month.

Saints Row’s third expansion - A Song Of Ice And Dust - is coming out next week on August 8th, although specifics on what’s included are a little light. The release date announcement leans into the spoof a bit more: “When a crippling ambush decimates the Dustlanders, it’s up to fierce rivals Bossonius and Gwendolyn Firebird to join forces and defend The DustFaire from a new foe.” Swap out the gangs with kingdoms and the “new foe” with ice zombies, and you’ve pretty much got a Game Of Thrones setup. The previously revealed roadmap (see below) said the expansion includes “new story missions, enemies, cosmetics, and more.”

All three expansions are included in the Expansion Pass available for £25/$30, but they can also be bought separately if you wish. A Song Of Ice And Dust also marks the game’s last expansion, as long as the team doesn't drop another roadmap.

If you want more sandbox shooting without having to pay anything, then today’s 1.5 update called Dustfaire adds another district to the game’s open world crimefest. The patch notes detail an exhaustive list of bug fixes, combat improvements, and general tweaks. As always, the notes are also a source for wonderful sentences that make my imagination go wild, including: “NPCs on fire now properly run around like they are on fire” and “Trucks will no longer have a chance to be driverless.”

Finally, after a year of Epic Games Store exclusivity, the game's launching on Steam on August 24th, alongside an unspecified “new activity” for players on all platforms. There’s no pricing information yet, but the game’s normally available on the Epic Games Store for £50/$60 (currently on sale for £20/$24).