Soulslike platformer Salt And Sacrifice announced

For those who crave more 2D Dark Souls in their lives, Ska Studios announced Salt And Sacrifice during the Summer Game Fest today. The hack 'n' slash metroidvania looks very much like its 2016 predecessor, Salt And Sanctuary, but with more character classes, new areas to explore,and my personal favourite: proper online co-op. It's coming out at the start of next year, check out the trailer below.

Salt And Sacrifice is a dark side-scroller where you'll need to beat up enemies and do your fair share of platforming to get around. Players will become the Marked Inquisitor, a person wot hunts mages, and you'll be able to choose from one of eight classes: Highblade, Paladin, Assassin, Cleric, Dualist, Fighter, Ranger, or Sage.

On the PlayStation Blog, the devs say the game will have proper co-op, where players can jump in together online or locally and progress through the whole campaign together. Salt And Sanctuary had annoying co-op that only awarded progress to the main player (who essentially hosted the game) and you had to play on the same screen too. I like playing this sort of thing with a pal, so I'm glad to hear it's been improved for Sacrifice.

In Alec's Salt And Sanctuary review, he said it's "a 2D Dark Souls that doesn't feel enough like Dark Souls". Having played it myself, I agree. I always felt like something was missing in S&S, here's hoping the sequel can find a way to fill that gap.

Salt And Sacrifice is coming to PC and PlayStation 5 at the start of 2022, though there's no exact release date just yet.

If you want more actual Dark Souls, From Software revealed the first gameplay trailer for Elden Ring tonight too.

