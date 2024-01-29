Sapphire's excellent RX 7800 XT 16GB Pulse card is down to £480

AMD's RX 7800 XT is arguably Team Red's best value graphics card from this generation, offering great performance for 1080p and 1440p gaming with the ability to stretch to 4K in titles that offer FSR 2 upscaling.

Relatively few cards have been available at the launch RRP of £479, but today you can pick up the excellent Sapphire Pulse 16GB model for exactly that much rather than the £519.99 it debuted at. Is that a deal worthy of an RPS deals post? Sure, why not?

The RPS review of the RX 7800 XT is essential reading, I think, as it has a good comparison with the RTX 4070 and other contemporary graphics cards. The results there at 1440p show the RX 7800 XT outperforming the RTX 4070 in Total War Three Kingdoms, Final Fantasy 15, Forza Horizon 5 and Metro Exodus, while trailing only in Shadow of the Tomb Raider - and there only be a small margin.

In general, AMD holds the lead in raster performance (that's games without ray tracing), while Nvidia cards tend to offer higher frame-rates with RT engaged as well as a better set of upscaling and frame generation techniques in DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 - though AMD's FSR 2 and FSR 3 are being adopted by more games and come fairly close in terms of quality.

In any case, I hope this brief deals post was helpful, and feel free to share your feedback in the comments below! Thanks for reading and I'll catch you again tomorrow - cheers!