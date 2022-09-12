Screenshot Saturday Mondays: freaky bodies and a lovely cat

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This weekend, my eye has been caught my beings growing strange and wonderful bodyparts for cool movement. Also, there's a photo of a cat.

Forget building muscle, my new body goal is growing my neck into a grappling hook, like in party game Esophaguys (coming to Steam):

I would also like to teach my body to drift, as per Infinity Girl (coming to Steam, with a demo out now):

Experimenting with a Mario Kart-style drifting/boosting system and WOW it feels buttery smooth even in this early state 🧈#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/zUp4Uht9dg — DevDad || Infinity Girl 🏃‍♀️ Demo Live on Steam! (@DevDad3030) September 10, 2022

I always enjoy seeing the process of development, like for this bath house from witch academy RPG Songs Of Glimmerwick (coming to Steam)

I like... whatever this is?

This is not how I personally become close friends with people, but maybe it works?

The Enigma Machine and Mothered are cracking horror games, so I'm certainly up for the dev's next, Echostasis:

A great rabbit librarian from visual novel Moonbriar:

A stunning animation by the incredible Jaang Eimyoung for one of the characters in Moonbriar, the librarian "Aster". Character art by @NoraPotwora. (Please give her a follow for more amazing art). #screenshotsaturday #visualnovel #animation #madewithspine #gamedev pic.twitter.com/zxMmCElBcd — Jon Oldblood (@JonOldblood) September 10, 2022

And I'm glad to report that yes, the most important type of Screenshot Saturday post was represented:

Sorry for the lack of #screenshotsaturday posts. I'm still working on Hand of Doom, I'm just designing new stuff right now and there's nothing to really look at. Have a picture of my cat, Francine, instead. 🧡🐈 pic.twitter.com/P74p15X1SM — Torple Dook (@TorpleDook) September 10, 2022

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?