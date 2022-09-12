Screenshot Saturday Mondays: freaky bodies and a lovely cat

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: freaky bodies and a lovely catAdmiring more interesting indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This weekend, my eye has been caught my beings growing strange and wonderful bodyparts for cool movement. Also, there's a photo of a cat.
Forget building muscle, my new body goal is growing my neck into a grappling hook, like in party game Esophaguys (coming to Steam):
Just a casual stroll with your favorite long-necked old folks..#screenshotsaturday #indiegames #indiegamedev #esophaguys pic.twitter.com/5ipVO1r8cH— Esophaguys (@EsophaguysGame) September 10, 2022
I would also like to teach my body to drift, as per Infinity Girl (coming to Steam, with a demo out now):
Experimenting with a Mario Kart-style drifting/boosting system and WOW it feels buttery smooth even in this early state 🧈#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/zUp4Uht9dg— DevDad || Infinity Girl 🏃♀️ Demo Live on Steam! (@DevDad3030) September 10, 2022
I always enjoy seeing the process of development, like for this bath house from witch academy RPG Songs Of Glimmerwick (coming to Steam)
Bathhouse concept to in-game #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/TAaoJl76SA— Songs of Glimmerwick ✨Wishlist on Steam! (@glimmerwick) September 10, 2022
I like... whatever this is?
Over a clouded sea, environment flyover#UE5 #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #architecture pic.twitter.com/CHnwFIjDKi— JacobPotterfield (@potterfield_art) September 10, 2022
This is not how I personally become close friends with people, but maybe it works?
Find out their Intense Memory#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/cfP0j8NsnT— Vapor World: Over The Mind (@ALIVEVaporWorld) September 11, 2022
The Enigma Machine and Mothered are cracking horror games, so I'm certainly up for the dev's next, Echostasis:
[RESOLVE] depleted.— Jamie Gavin - Wishlist ECHOSTASIS (@ENIGMA_STUDIO_) September 10, 2022
[ECHOSTASIS] - Coming this year. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/ZPlFXQMv7V
A great rabbit librarian from visual novel Moonbriar:
A stunning animation by the incredible Jaang Eimyoung for one of the characters in Moonbriar, the librarian "Aster". Character art by @NoraPotwora. (Please give her a follow for more amazing art). #screenshotsaturday #visualnovel #animation #madewithspine #gamedev pic.twitter.com/zxMmCElBcd— Jon Oldblood (@JonOldblood) September 10, 2022
And I'm glad to report that yes, the most important type of Screenshot Saturday post was represented:
Sorry for the lack of #screenshotsaturday posts. I'm still working on Hand of Doom, I'm just designing new stuff right now and there's nothing to really look at. Have a picture of my cat, Francine, instead. 🧡🐈 pic.twitter.com/P74p15X1SM— Torple Dook (@TorpleDook) September 10, 2022
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?