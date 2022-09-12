If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: freaky bodies and a lovely cat

Admiring more interesting indie games
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on
A strange city rising from the sea in work by Jacob Potterfield.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This weekend, my eye has been caught my beings growing strange and wonderful bodyparts for cool movement. Also, there's a photo of a cat.

Forget building muscle, my new body goal is growing my neck into a grappling hook, like in party game Esophaguys (coming to Steam):

I would also like to teach my body to drift, as per Infinity Girl (coming to Steam, with a demo out now):

I always enjoy seeing the process of development, like for this bath house from witch academy RPG Songs Of Glimmerwick (coming to Steam)

I like... whatever this is?

This is not how I personally become close friends with people, but maybe it works?

The Enigma Machine and Mothered are cracking horror games, so I'm certainly up for the dev's next, Echostasis:

A great rabbit librarian from visual novel Moonbriar:

And I'm glad to report that yes, the most important type of Screenshot Saturday post was represented:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice is likely in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch