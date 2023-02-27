If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: hand-drawn horror and blocky battlemechs

Admiring attractive and interesting indie games

A Japanese village in Utsuromayu.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by mech battles, Japanese horror, colourful farming, a hand-drawn horror game in the Doom engine, and plenty more. Come look!

I always like the look of games from the gang behind Revenge Of The Titans, and that holds true for Battledroid (coming to Steam), a game about building mech armies and bases:

Casting 3D lighting on 2D sprites in The Snow Is Red (prologue available on Itch.io):

Spooky scenes from a Japanese indie team in this horror game, which auto-translate tells me has the working title Utsuromayu:

I do not appreciate this staring statue in co-op survival horror The Night Watch:

I like that Stardew 'em up Fields Of Mistria (coming to Steam) has automatic Night Mode for the UI:

Colourful splashes of violence in this unnamed shoot 'em up:

Lighting flashes and hand-drawn strikes in He Came From Beyond, a Lovecraftian game made inside a modified version of ye olde Doom engine:

An interesting mood in this, which I believe is still a bit of an unnamed experiment:

The journey from sketch to level in Go Fight Fantastic (coming to Steam):

A sloppy fight in Renaine (coming to Steam), and I certainly appreciate seeing this rather than just practiced and polished perfect runs:

A clash of styles in Imperfect (demo available on Itch and Steam), a horror game inspired by the art of Gustave Doré:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

