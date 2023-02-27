Screenshot Saturday Mondays: hand-drawn horror and blocky battlemechs

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by mech battles, Japanese horror, colourful farming, a hand-drawn horror game in the Doom engine, and plenty more. Come look!

I always like the look of games from the gang behind Revenge Of The Titans, and that holds true for Battledroid (coming to Steam), a game about building mech armies and bases:

Battledroid.



Chuncheon G0M-4 Heavy Infantry. Slow, unarmoured, but 2 * 2 machine guns = pew pew pew pew.



🤖 #screenshotsaturday 🤖 #battledroid 🤖 pic.twitter.com/W2TnuTcpL2 — Puppygames - making Battledroid (@puppygames) February 25, 2023

Casting 3D lighting on 2D sprites in The Snow Is Red (prologue available on Itch.io):

Spooky scenes from a Japanese indie team in this horror game, which auto-translate tells me has the working title Utsuromayu:

I do not appreciate this staring statue in co-op survival horror The Night Watch:

I like that Stardew 'em up Fields Of Mistria (coming to Steam) has automatic Night Mode for the UI:

So satisfying to watch the HUD colors change with the time of day!☀️🌙 #ScreenshotSaturday pic.twitter.com/OG8zzcPogn — Fields of Mistria (@FieldsofMistria) February 25, 2023

Colourful splashes of violence in this unnamed shoot 'em up:

Lighting flashes and hand-drawn strikes in He Came From Beyond, a Lovecraftian game made inside a modified version of ye olde Doom engine:

Looks like nothing special but getting this lightning strike to look relatively powerful took a lot of sneaky tricks.



Challenge #1: don't break "even, flat lighting everywhere" rule so it still look like a drawing.#screenshotsaturday #gzdoom #indiedev pic.twitter.com/de7MVRPE1j — He Came From Beyond (@he_beyond) February 25, 2023

An interesting mood in this, which I believe is still a bit of an unnamed experiment:

The journey from sketch to level in Go Fight Fantastic (coming to Steam):

We just LOVE to see before and after photos, don't you too? 😍More final art for chapter 2!



Wishlist: https://t.co/NLVpoiy2pg#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #art pic.twitter.com/OT6dyovXDI — ⭐️ Dinomite Games - Go Fight Fantastic!⭐️ (@Dinomite_Games) February 25, 2023

A sloppy fight in Renaine (coming to Steam), and I certainly appreciate seeing this rather than just practiced and polished perfect runs:

usually I post clean gameplay here but I wonder how a clusterfuck messy fight from an outtake will go#screenshotsaturday #gamedev 🦑 pic.twitter.com/a9SP8JUoRn — Squidly 🦑 - Weekdaily GameDev Streams! (@squuuidly) February 25, 2023

A clash of styles in Imperfect (demo available on Itch and Steam), a horror game inspired by the art of Gustave Doré:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?