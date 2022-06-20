If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: rotoscoping, water, and metroidvanias

Admiring more upcoming indie games
A young girl sat on a cushion paints a painting using a chair as an easel in an illustration from 'Lotus Bay. A summer on Cape Cod'.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This time, come admire some rotoscoping, Ponging, and two very different metroidvanias.

I do appreciate a behind-the-scenes peek at rotoscoping:

A bold look to roguelikelike first-person action game Mortal Sin:

I'm not much one for survival games but I do like this forest in Lightyears From Home, a "story-based survival metroidvania":

A cool boss with big swords in the metroidvania Rusted Moss:

Sound on for dramatic dialogue drum beats:

A pretty sea snake:

Above the waves, a great little life in this boat:

Extremely into whatever these little critters are in this yet-unnammed two-player game:

And some great Ponging from one of the folks behind Shotgun King:

