Screenshot Saturday Mondays: rotoscoping, water, and metroidvanias

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This time, come admire some rotoscoping, Ponging, and two very different metroidvanias.

I do appreciate a behind-the-scenes peek at rotoscoping:

A bold look to roguelikelike first-person action game Mortal Sin:

Playing with the lighting a bit and forgot how much of a difference it can make! #MortalSin #gamedev #madewithunity #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/hIxfrra3tt — Nikola Todorovic (@sonofslobodan) June 18, 2022

I'm not much one for survival games but I do like this forest in Lightyears From Home, a "story-based survival metroidvania":

Here's a first look at our custom temperature system! Right now the system is based on time of day and location and will later be connected to the weather as well, once implemented. #screenshotsaturday #UE5 #madewithunreal #LightyearsFromHome pic.twitter.com/XTVzLTb4c8 — Lightyears from Home (@LightyearsGame) June 18, 2022

A cool boss with big swords in the metroidvania Rusted Moss:

Happy #screenshotsaturday



Giant flying swords!!!!! ^__^



Still working on balancing and designing this boss fight but our artist and programmer (who is the same person!) really nailed the aesthetic. #indiedev #IndieGameDev #indiegames pic.twitter.com/RjLJJdRfH1 — Rusted Moss (Demo available!) (@RustedMoss) June 18, 2022

Sound on for dramatic dialogue drum beats:

A pretty sea snake:

Above the waves, a great little life in this boat:

Extremely into whatever these little critters are in this yet-unnammed two-player game:

It's #screenshotsaturday !

Been a while since I posted about this game now, and a few changes have been made.

One of which is that I have settled on a theme I want for the game, which is exploring a world in bug-view#gamedevelopment #gamedev #GameMaker pic.twitter.com/hli2eer1Rh — eikpix (@eikpix) June 18, 2022

