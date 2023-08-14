Screenshot Saturday Mondays: "Sekiro with a gun?"
Come admire these indie games!
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, I return to oggle cars on alien worlds and cars in big fights, even more immersive sims, and a game described uncertainly as perhaps "Sekiro with a gun?" or "Killer7 souls?" Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!
This city would have blown my mind if it had appeared in the 90s real-time strategy games which inspired D.O.R.F. (coming to Steam):
Wow, the big city!#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Z5q5QliibU— D.O.R.F. Real-Time Strategic Conflict (@DorfRTS) August 12, 2023
While these cities in city-building survival game Synergy are more of the 70s, via Moebius:
Explore the variety of districts in Synergy: a city flourishing within a harmonious ecosystem. 🌆🏭🏙️ #indiegame #gamedev #indiedev #pcgaming #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Z8N5Eib9NU— Synergy (@synergy_thegame) August 12, 2023
Whistling is an extremely good way for guards to bark their presence in an immersive sim like Spectra:
for #screenshotsaturday i implemented my first patrolling guards, complete with whistling and grumbling complaints about how they just wish something would happen. bonus points if you recognize the whistle#gamedev #indiedev #indiegame #imsim #immersivesim pic.twitter.com/zdwtF4aWiR— Spectra: 1970s Immersive Sim (@Spectrathegame) August 12, 2023
Elsewhere on the immersive sim spectrum, "immersive horror FPS" Athanasia (coming to Steam) seems more System Shock 2-ish to me:
Nope! #screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/dHaHgqGNol— Athanasia | Momentum Games LLC (@momentum_games_) August 12, 2023
And can't you feel immersive sim ancestry in this shocking little kick from retro-futurustic western shooter ExeKiller?
In times of danger, everything becomes a weapon... Just stay vigilant! 🔥#ScreenshotSaturday #Exekiller #Gaming #UnrealEngine #UE5 pic.twitter.com/9tMNej6rY8— Paradark Studio (@ParadarkStudio) August 12, 2023
Oh, but the destructive physics on THIS violence from Epic Hero Game (coming to Steam):
Hi #screenshotsaturday— Samuli 🇫🇮 (@Ssaldev) August 12, 2023
Physics based combat improvements.
Nice to have a solid foundation to work with.
Stay tuned for more physics crazyness in the near future!!! 😃
#madewithunity #indiedev #gamedev #unity3d #gamephysics #IndieGameDev pic.twitter.com/iJ5ZNYteiE
Physics are far more constructive in Turnip Mountain (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
🪢 More ropes! 🪢— Luke ➡️ Turnip Mountain (@Cactuar18) August 12, 2023
Ropes can now attach to other ropes, as well as other objects in the scene! 🏹#gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday #GameMaker pic.twitter.com/HozdtYqE4F
The demo for Samurai Unicorn (coming to Steam) is currently only for Patreon subscribers, but I can certainly enjoy looking at this for free:
Demo #01 is now live! Explore the Goliath Offices and search for something that will incriminate the Goliath megacorporation.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/XuH1ZFcodW— Samurai Unicorn | Wishlist on Steam (@SamUni_PS1) August 12, 2023
This in Megacopter: Blades Of The Goddess (coming to Steam) looks like Desert Strike with a dash of... Galshell? Oh, I've just read that the helicopter is sentient and "gains power by feeding on the blood of its enemies", how lovely:
Oildusa boss fight just powered up with new art and hazards #indiegame #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/woId8K3tO9— Megacopter (@megacoptergame) August 12, 2023
Interstellar racing in Exo Rally Championship (coming to Steam), the unexpectedly sporty follow-up to exoplanetary explorer Exo One:
Exo Rally Championship, the final frontier of racing. #screenshotsaturday— Jay Weston - Exo One/Rally ⚫️🕳☁️🏎️ (@JayWeston) August 12, 2023
🏎️🪐 pic.twitter.com/NPN3DyVwv4
Meanwhile, back on Earth, cars are throwing down in Chaos On Wheels (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Demo received a final update and Early Access is getting close 👀— Dominik (@DominikCoW) August 12, 2023
Join us this October and become a Chaos Crew member 🔥
⬇ Demo Live - on @Steam ⬇https://t.co/kqYeBZk3Mo#indiedev #gamedev #gaming #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/egizT6l0jC
A real kick of speed comes in PS2-style platformer Project: Longtail (a working title, perhaps?):
I do have to say this is my favorite mechanic of the recent additions to Longtail 👀 This will allow for pretty cool movement!#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #indiegames #gamer #UnrealEngine #3dplatformer pic.twitter.com/gMd5fUAXZ7— Project: Longtail (@Longtailgame) August 12, 2023
I really like how this feels like 90s FPS elements mixed with perhaps a little visual flair from 90s FMV games:
So, now there's some new weapons behaviors done. Bullets and impacts still as placeholders, but hey, now the HUD works properly :D#gamedev #indiedev #boomershooter #FPS #gamedevelopment #GodotEngine #Godot4 #screenshotsaturday #retrogame pic.twitter.com/tohyAHFLtL— Pixema (@pixema_pixel) August 12, 2023
And whatever it ends up being, I'm really enjoying the look of this from the developer behind Godbeast Mk.II:
not quite sure where i'm going with this one.— DascuMaru (@DascuMaru) August 13, 2023
sekiro with a gun? killer7 souls?
late #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/z0sy1KFyDs
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?