Screenshot Saturday Mondays: "Sekiro with a gun?"

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, I return to oggle cars on alien worlds and cars in big fights, even more immersive sims, and a game described uncertainly as perhaps "Sekiro with a gun?" or "Killer7 souls?" Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

This city would have blown my mind if it had appeared in the 90s real-time strategy games which inspired D.O.R.F. (coming to Steam):

While these cities in city-building survival game Synergy are more of the 70s, via Moebius:

Whistling is an extremely good way for guards to bark their presence in an immersive sim like Spectra:

for #screenshotsaturday i implemented my first patrolling guards, complete with whistling and grumbling complaints about how they just wish something would happen. bonus points if you recognize the whistle#gamedev #indiedev #indiegame #imsim #immersivesim pic.twitter.com/zdwtF4aWiR — Spectra: 1970s Immersive Sim (@Spectrathegame) August 12, 2023

Elsewhere on the immersive sim spectrum, "immersive horror FPS" Athanasia (coming to Steam) seems more System Shock 2-ish to me:

And can't you feel immersive sim ancestry in this shocking little kick from retro-futurustic western shooter ExeKiller?

Oh, but the destructive physics on THIS violence from Epic Hero Game (coming to Steam):

Physics are far more constructive in Turnip Mountain (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

🪢 More ropes! 🪢



Ropes can now attach to other ropes, as well as other objects in the scene! 🏹#gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday #GameMaker pic.twitter.com/HozdtYqE4F — Luke ➡️ Turnip Mountain (@Cactuar18) August 12, 2023

The demo for Samurai Unicorn (coming to Steam) is currently only for Patreon subscribers, but I can certainly enjoy looking at this for free:

Demo #01 is now live! Explore the Goliath Offices and search for something that will incriminate the Goliath megacorporation.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/XuH1ZFcodW — Samurai Unicorn | Wishlist on Steam (@SamUni_PS1) August 12, 2023

This in Megacopter: Blades Of The Goddess (coming to Steam) looks like Desert Strike with a dash of... Galshell? Oh, I've just read that the helicopter is sentient and "gains power by feeding on the blood of its enemies", how lovely:

Interstellar racing in Exo Rally Championship (coming to Steam), the unexpectedly sporty follow-up to exoplanetary explorer Exo One:

Exo Rally Championship, the final frontier of racing. #screenshotsaturday

🏎️🪐 pic.twitter.com/NPN3DyVwv4 — Jay Weston - Exo One/Rally ⚫️🕳☁️🏎️ (@JayWeston) August 12, 2023

Meanwhile, back on Earth, cars are throwing down in Chaos On Wheels (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Demo received a final update and Early Access is getting close 👀



Join us this October and become a Chaos Crew member 🔥



⬇ Demo Live - on @Steam ⬇https://t.co/kqYeBZk3Mo#indiedev #gamedev #gaming #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/egizT6l0jC — Dominik (@DominikCoW) August 12, 2023

A real kick of speed comes in PS2-style platformer Project: Longtail (a working title, perhaps?):

I really like how this feels like 90s FPS elements mixed with perhaps a little visual flair from 90s FMV games:

And whatever it ends up being, I'm really enjoying the look of this from the developer behind Godbeast Mk.II:

not quite sure where i'm going with this one.



sekiro with a gun? killer7 souls?



late #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/z0sy1KFyDs — DascuMaru (@DascuMaru) August 13, 2023

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?