Sega are delisting older versions of the classic games in Sonic Origins

Nothing shall escape the scouring of Green Hill Zone
CJ Wheeler
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Sega are delisting the classic Sonic games included in the Sonic Origins collection

Not content with confusing people with the Sonic Origins collection announcement last week, Sega are now delisting old versions of the games included within it from May 20th. That means Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD will bid farewell to Steam in their standalone form. Oh well, there’s always emulation. Or forking out literally twice as much for Sonic Origins, I suppose.

Each of Sonic Origins’ component games costs £4/$5/€4.50 on Steam, so that’s £16/$20/€18 in total. Sonic Origins is priced at £33/$40/€40. I’m not the best mathematician but that seems to be a hefty bump up for what are essentially the same games. While Sonic Mania devs Headcannon have no doubt done a charming job jazzing up all the games included in Sonic Origins, you can’t help but feel Sega are gouging a bit here. They’re not leaving us the option to buy the classic versions as an alternative either.

Sega announced Sonic Origins will launch on June 23rd, which just so happens to be Sonic’s 31st birthday. Or Sonic’s 31st 15th birthday, as RPS commenter KingFunk astutely pointed out at the time of the announcement. It wouldn’t be a birthday without an over-priced gift after all. Not quite in the same spirit as when Sega gave away some sweet retro-style games for their 60th birthday in 2020.

If you want to nab the old versions of Sonic’s classic Mega Drive outings then you have about three weeks left to do so. They’re all over here on Steam.

CJ Wheeler

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

