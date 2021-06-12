Shadow Warrior devs working on serious samurai saga Trek To Yomi

As well as brash shoot-o-stabber Shadow Warrior 3, developers Flying World Hog are apparently also making a far more sedate swordy game. Publisher Devolver Digital today announced Trek To Yomi, a black-and-white tale of a young samurai's quest to avenge his master, being made by the hogsquad in collaboration with filmmaker and game developer Leonard Menchiari. Check out the announcement trailer below.

That's a striking look, that. Some dramatic camera angles. The kind of look traditionally reserved for puzzle-platformers about pushing crates onto switches. No, here we'll be fighting swordsmen and supernatural entities (with what Devolver call "a streamlined combat system based around the traditional weapons of the samurai") as the young duty-bound samurai Hiroki goes "beyond life and death". Yeah but does he need to stack crates to reach a ladder to death?

Leonard Menchiari's work includes that Half-Life fan film Singularity Collapse and the "handsome but pointless" RTS Riot: Civil Unrest. Oh and speaking of collaborators, RPS co-founder Alec Meer (RPS in peace) says he's the writer on Trek To Yomi, and wrote the trailer's words and all. Good on you, big man.

Trek To Yomi is coming to PC, Xboxes, and PlayStations in 2022. Its Steam page is already up.

