While horror fans wait with dread to see what Konami do with Silent Hill next, several people vital to that series have announced a new horror game of their own, Slitterhead. Revealed during The Game Awards tonight, it's coming from Bokeh Game Studio, who are led by Silent Hill director Keiichiro Toyama and boast a number of other people from the Silent Hill and Siren games. Check out the announcement trailer below for some deeply unpleasant monsters rampaging in a city.

I really, really like how that final shot isn't about horrors emerging from a normal-looking person, it's something terrible slithering away to hide inside a normal-looking person. Now that's horror, baby.

As for what it actually is, well, you'd assume more action-y than straight survival horror. What with all the dramatic jumps and bloodknifemurder. A mystery for now.

Bokeh Game Studio are led by Keiichiro Toyama, who was director of the first Silent Hill and directed the early Siren games too. He's joined by folks including Siren concept artist Miki Takahashi and Siren character designer Kazunobu Sato. And as you can tell from that trailer, heck yeah iconic Silent Hill composer Akira Yamoka is involved.

No word yet on when Slitterhead will launch, nor on which platforms. Their website doesn't have any more info, though their YouTube channel does have chats with some of the team. I'll happily wait for this.

This did remind me that Japanese action-horror game Ghostwire: Tokyo is due to launch in 2022 (or was, last we heard). It's made by Tango Gameworks, the Bethesda studio who made The Evil Within under Resident Evil 4 director Shinji Mikami. You know, it's a shame that wasn't at The Game Awards tonight too. Last we saw was that ghost-punching Ghostwire gameplay trailer at notE3 2020.

