Smite's Nickelodeon crossover event adds characters from Invader Zim, Rocko's Modern Life and more

It's been a while since we've written about Smite, so if you've forgotten: it's a third-person MOBA about duelling gods in which players control the likes of Anubis and Zeus. That makes it a slightly odd fit for new characters like Invader Zim or Rocko from Rocko's Modern Life, but well, that's what is coming later this month, alongside a handful of other Nickelodeon characters.

Here's the trailer:

Look, I think all this cross-brand promotional metaverse stuff is nonsense, but... This one works for me. I do have nostalgia for some of these characters - or for being a young boy in the '90s and watching these characters, at any rate - and their presence here is odd enough that I think it works given how odd the original source material of these shows was.

To be clear, these are merely cosmetics that apply to particular existing characters, rather than wholly new characters with their own move sets. How would a wallaby even fight, anyway? There are five cosmetics in total, including Invader Zim for Cupid, Rocko for Danzaburou, Danny Phantom for Janus, Powdered Toastman from Ren & Stimpy for Gilgamesh, and XJ9 from My Life As A Teenage Robot for Freya.

The crossover will begin next week on July 12th.

It's been a long time since we took a proper look at Smite, though it was always one of the better and more interesting MOBAs in those gold rush days. I've probably thought of Nickelodeon more recently, given they launched Smash-style platform fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl late last year.