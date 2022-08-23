Sonic Frontiers dashes onto PC in November

Greetings, fellow kids! Sonic Frontiers is out on November 8th. If that date sounds familiar then that’ll be because it’s the one that’s been leaked for ages. Sega have shown off some hints at the game's story during today's Gamescom Opening Night Live event. Gawp at the release date trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Sonic Frontiers is an open-world platformer coming to PC and consoles in November.

Not liking the look of that spooky floating kid much. I had next to no interest in Sonic Frontiers for the longest time. Back in the days of the Sega Saturn, I yearned for a proper 3D Sonic game. Instead, I made do with Burning Rangers and developing cramp in my right hand from playing too much Virtua Cop 2. Honestly, mum, that was why. I’m not sure that Sega have managed to achieve what my twelve-year-old self was hoping for with Frontiers, but I’m going to give it the benefit of the doubt.

Ed felt that Sonic Frontiers was shaping up pretty nicely when he got some time with the game’s Cyberspace stages at Summer Games Fest back in June though. “I think it was enhanced by being in total contrast to its open world's melancholic atmosphere,” he said. “Excellent drum and bass assaulted the eardrums, yellows and reds popped, and you'd string together combos off boost pads and onto rails, then dodge spikes with adrenaline oozing out of your eyeballs.”

Sonic Frontiers is out on November 8th on Steam. Cautiously optimistic for this one.