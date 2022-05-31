Sonic Frontiers gets first trailer showing open world combat

Sonic Frontiers is the next attempt to make Sonic work in a 3D world, with Sega referring to it as the blue hedgehog's "first ever open zone" game. Now there's a first teaser trailer of it in action, showing Sonic zipping around a seemingly vast world and bashing giant robots to bits.

The footage shows Sonic running across grassy and flower-covered fields, collecting rings while running along rails, and spinning his head against various mysterious-looking robots. There's also possibly a moment where he interacts with a hamster wheel to scan a new area of the map. Extremely open world game design.

This video is released as a tease for a month of further information about the game to be released via IGN, with the first story to appear tomorrow at 9am PST/12pm EST/5pm BST.

While this is the first bit of fighting and gotta-go-fasting Sonic Team have shown, we've previously seen Sonic Frontiers' world in an announcement trailer last December. At the time, Sega said the game was aiming for a late 2022 release.

I'm on the record as an avowed Sonic disliker so I'm obviously not the target audience here, but I'm curious how people feel about the slightly muted colour palette Sonic Frontiers seems to be using. Do you come to Sonic for melancholy piano music and Nier: Automata vibes?

If you're more into classic Sonic, I suppose Sonic Origins is designed to satsify you. It's a bundle of the original 2D games, including Sonic The Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD, and created in partnership with the developers of modern 2D Sonic game Sonic Mania.