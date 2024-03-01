How to get the Glider Launcher in Sons of the Forest

How do you get the Glider Launcher in Sons of the Forest? When Sons of the Forest launched, the Glider was one of the most popular items because of its ability to travel long distances… provided you have a high enough cliff to leap from. Introducing the Glider Launcher. This nifty bit of kit sends you flying into the air, allowing you to then deploy your Glider and soar to wherever you desire.

First though, you need to get your hands on the Glider Launcher blueprint in Sons of the Forest. Here's where to find the Glider Launcher - but make sure you've found one of the many Gliders themselves first.

Sons of the Forest Glider Launcher location

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Newnight

To find the Glider Launcher blueprint, you must find a small cave on the western side of the island, a stone's throw east of the Entertainment Bunker, directly north of the large lake with five streams and rivers protruding from it. You're looking for a small cave with some planks to break in order to enter.

Head inside and you'll find the Glider Launcher blueprint at the very end, with some handy resources along the way.

How to craft the Glider Launcher

When you've got your hands on the blueprint, you need the following materials to craft it:

7x Logs

12x Planks

14x Sticks

4x Turtle Shells

4x Wire

To use the Glider Launcher once crafted, place it on the ground and it will fire you directly up into the sky. Note that you don't actually need the Glider to use it, but it's not recommended because, well, you'll come crashing back down. Use this for all your fast traversal needs.

That's all there is to the task of creating your own Glider Launcher in Sons Of The Forest. Need some more handy Sons of the Forest tools? Check out our guides on where to find the Rebreather, Flashlight, and Stun Baton.