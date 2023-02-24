Sons of the Forest rebreather: How to get the rebreather

Looking for the rebreather in Sons of the Forest? Sons Of The Forest has a huge map to explore, but you can't see all of it without the rebreather. The rebreather allows you to dive underwater and explore without drowning, and it's key to finding some of the more important items, such as the Shovel.

In this guide, we'll break down how to get the rebreather in Sons of the Forest, showing the location on the map and explaining how to find it once you arrive.

How to get the rebreather in Sons of the Forest

The rebreather is found in a cave system on the North side of the map, on the beach. Head to the North-West side of the beach and follow the coast along until you find some yellow barrels strewn on the floor. Nearby, you'll find the sealed entrance, which you can break open using a weapon.

After entering the cave, hit the "L" key to bring up your lighter. Then, start making your way forward through the cave. It's fairly linear here, so continue ahead until you see a light.

Head over to the light and crouch to continue forward. Make your way through the slightly lower passage until you find a path that leads down into some water. Ahead, you'll see some mutants wandering around near another light source.

Defeat the mutants (or sneak past), and then turn left and continue ahead into the darkness. You'll spot some lifejackets on the ground, but keep going and turn right when you can. The path continues forward until you enter a fairly large chamber, where you'll spot another light source ahead.

Walk around the edge of the water and over to the light source to find the rebreather on the ground. The rebreather will equip automatically, as you'll see if you jump into the nearby water. When in use, the Oxygen meter will become visible on-screen, indicating how much you have left in your tank.

You'll need Oxygen tanks to use the rebreather, and it doesn't seem like you can craft them. That means you'll need to use the limited supply around the map, so use the rebreather sparingly.

That wraps up our guide on how to get the rebreather in Sons of the Forest. There are plenty of other important items to find, but you can also get a new companion in Sons of the Forest. Make sure to learn how to get Virginia in Sons of the Forest if you want a formidable fighting partner.