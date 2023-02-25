Sons of the Forest Shotgun: How to get the Shotgun

Looking for the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest? Sons Of The Forest throws you onto a cannibal-infested island with just an axe and a knife to defend yourself, but there are far better weapons available. One of the best weapons available is the Shotgun, which offers unparalleled power. However, the Shotgun isn't easy to find, as you'll need to have some prerequisite gear before you can unearth this powerful weapon.

In this guide, we'll break down how to get the Shotgun, and cover what you need to have before venturing out to find it.

How to get the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest

To get the Shotgun, you must head to the location marked on the map below. It's at the purple marker, which denotes a Sons of the Forest GPS locator.

However, before setting off, you'll need to get the shovel, as the Shotgun is buried in a grave. As you may already be aware, this means you'll also need to find the rebreather and get the rope gun, as they're required to fully traverse the cave in which you find the shovel.

When you arrive at the marked location, equip your shovel (it's on the right side of your inventory) and start digging.

After a short while, you should find a wooden coffin underground. Keep digging to unearth the coffin, and you'll find the Shotgun inside.

How to get Shotgun ammo in Sons of the Forest

To get Shotgun ammo, you need to explore in caves and around other landmarks. You cannot craft Shotgun ammo, so you'll simply need to keep scouting until you find some shells.

If you don't want to leave the Shotgun in your inventory without ammo, you should hand it to Virginia. She can use the Shotgun without needing ammo, allowing you to make the most of its firepower without needing to find shells.

That wraps up our guide on how to get the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest. If you're after other weapons, take a look at our guide on how to get the pistol and how to get the stun baton in Sons of the Forest. If you're still struggling to survive your first night, we'd recommend checking out how to get water and how to make a tent in Sons of the Forest.