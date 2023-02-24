Sons of the Forest Virginia: How to get Virginia as a companion in Sons of the Forest

Want to know how to get Virginia as a companion in Sons of the Forest? In Sons Of The Forest a mysterious mutant woman named Virginia will often approach the player. Unlike the other mutants and cannibals in Sons of the Forest, Virginia can become a companion who'll fight, explore, and survive alongside you. However, Virginia's mysterious nature makes it hard to know exactly what you should do to befriend her. Fortunately, that's where we come in.

In this guide, we'll break down how to get Virginia as a companion in Sons of the Forest. We'll cover what you should do right from the opening moments, when she might approach your camp on the very first day.

How to get Virginia as a companion in Sons of the Forest

If you're looking for Virginia, you don't necessarily need to go anywhere. Instead, she will seek you out, so feel free to just get on with building a base, hunting for food, or whatever else you need to do to survive. As they say, the best things come to those who wait.

Virginia can seemingly approach at any time in Sons of the Forest, and we met her on the very first day. However, she will act scared and quickly run away as you approach, so let her calmly come towards you.

To befriend Virginia, you'll probably need to meet her a few times. When you spot her approaching, simply press "G" to holster any items in your hands and slowly approach. She will likely panic and back off, and sometimes sprint into the woods. That's okay, because as long as you don't attack or act aggressively towards her, Virginia will return.

Repeat this process each time you see Virginia, holstering any weapons and acting calm in her presence. Eventually, Virginia will warm up to the player and stop sprinting away.

It's worth noting that, unlike Kelvin, you cannot give commands to Virginia. Instead, she will loosely follow your character. If you have a base, she will wander around nearby, and will sometimes bring materials over as a gift.

While you cannot give Virginia commands, you can give her weapons. If you approach Virginia when friendly, you can interact with her to open your backpack and hand over a Pistol or a Shotgun. Virginia can use both of these weapons at once, making her an excellent companion to have in combat.

According to the developers, Virginia prefers warmer climates, so she may not want to hang around in the snowy mountainous area shown in the image above.

Apparently, she also takes a while to get used to combat, so you may need to have her around for a few fights before she becomes a skilled warrior.

That wraps up our guide on how to get Virginia in Sons of the Forest. Of course, befriending Virginia isn't the only goal in Sons of the Forest. If you want to dive, for example, you'll need to know how to get the rebreather in Sons of the Forest. After, you can also get the shovel in Sons of the Forest, which allows you to dig up special items buried in the ground.