Sons of the Forest Kelvin: How to use Kelvin in Sons of the Forest

Want to know more about Kelvin in Sons of the Forest? Sons Of The Forest starts in a similar fashion to the original, as you crash down on a mysterious island that's swarming with cannibals. Fortunately, there's a pretty major difference: this time, you aren't alone! Your best bud Kelvin is along for the ride, and they'll act as your companion throughout Sons of the Forest. If you don't know where Kelvin is, or you just want to know how to use Kelvin effectively, then you're in the right place.

In this guide, we'll break down everything you need to know about Kelvin in Sons of the Forest, explaining how to recruit them as a companion and how best to use Kelvin to help you survive longer.

How to get Kelvin in Sons of the Forest

When you start a new game, you, Kelvin, and a few other military pals will crash onto an island. When the cutscene ends and you gain control for the first time, have a look on the ground nearby. You should find Kelvin injured on the ground.

To get Kelvin as a companion, simply find him on the ground and help him up. This will initiate another short cutscene in which you get Kelvin back on his feet. Once this ends, you can start giving Kelvin commands.

How to use Kelvin effectively in Sons of the Forest

When Kelvin is your companion, you can issue commands with a notepad by interacting with him.

Below, you'll find a full list of commands that you can give Kelvin in Sons of the Forest:

Follow me

Get [item] and [drop here, give to me, or follow me]

Build [shelter or fire]

Stay [here or hidden]

Take a break

Clear [5, 10, or 20 meters]

Of these commands, we'd recommend using Kelvin to build a shelter for your first night. You can always make a tent in Sons of the Forest, but ordering Kelvin to make a shelter frees you up to collect resources, craft weapons, and find important tools such as the rebreather.

The "Clear" command is also excellent, as it makes Kelvin start clearing the land in a 5, 10, or 20 meter radius. This isn't a combat command to clear enemies. Instead, he'll start chopping trees and clearing the land, making it easier to build a base. This also lets you get plenty of logs, so that you can start building while Kelvin keeps chopping.

The "Get" commands allows you to order Kelvin to collect sticks, rocks, logs, or fish. Clearly, the best option here is fish. Food isn't always easy to come by in Sons of the Forest, but Kelvin is a fishing pro.

If you order Kelvin to get fish, he'll wander to the nearest water source, assume a crouched position, and just grab them straight out of the water. He'll keep doing so until you give him another command, which makes Kelvin an excellent source of food in Sons of the Forest.

It's worth warning you now that there are some glitches surrounding Kelvin. If, for example, you construct a base out of logs and then order Kelvin to bring you logs, he may take them from your base and cause the entire structure to collapse. Maybe just let Kelvin fish, he seems happy enough.

Can you get rid of Kelvin?

If you'd rather get rid of Kelvin and work alone, that's also an option. Simply use the "Take a break" command to order Kelvin to rest. He'll go idle and stay roughly in the location where you leave him, but this allows you to run off and do your own thing without his help.

If you're looking for a more permanent solution to remove Kelvin from the island - or existence - then keep scrolling to learn more about what happens if Kelvin dies. Be warned, though, that we'd strongly recommend keeping Kelvin alive, as he is incredibly useful for helping you survive in the early game.

If he's really annoying you, just leave him resting by a creek. You never know when you might need him back.

Do you need to feed Kelvin in Sons of the Forest?

No, you do not need to feed Kelvin in Sons of the Forest. You also don't need to get him water. Kelvin may occasionally eat berries, drink water, or sleep, but you do not need to issue these as commands or give him your resources.

Can Kelvin die in Sons of the Forest?

Yes, Kelvin can die in Sons of the Forest. He can either be killed by cannibals or mutants, or by the player. Kelvin isn't adept at combat, since the crash made him deaf and put him in a bit of a daze, so we'd recommend keeping him away from dangerous situations.

If Kelvin does succumb to the cannibal attacks, or if you decide to kill him yourself, then he won't respawn at all for the rest of your save. He also has no items that you can loot, so we'd recommend keeping him alive for as long as possible. Or, if you insist on killing Kelvin, make sure to do it in the funniest way possible.

That wraps up our guide on Kelvin in Sons of the Forest. If you're after another companion, take a look at our guide on how to get Virginia in Sons of the Forest. If you've delivered Kelvin a swift death and now need to fend for yourself, take a look at our guides on how to make a fire and how to get water in Sons of the Forest.