Want to know how to revive Virginia and Kelvin in Sons of the Forest? Virginia and Kelvin are the two companions that can join you on the island in Sons Of The Forest, but they aren't invincible. A few cannibal attacks (or swings from your own weapons) can easily knock them down, and if you fail to revive them before they take another swing, then they'll die. Fortunately, death doesn't need to be the end, as we're here to explain how to revive Virginia and Kelvin in Sons of the Forest.

In this guide, we'll break down how to revive Virginia and Kelvin in Sons of the Forest by altering save files. This is technically a cheat, and not something you can actually perform in-game, so you'll need to be comfortable with altering the state of your save before continuing.

How to revive Virginia and Kelvin in Sons of the Forest

To revive Virginia and Kelvin in Sons of the Forest, you must navigate the files for the game on your PC and tweak some of the text to alter their status from dead to alive. It's a bit finicky, so make sure to backup your files before proceeding (or test it on a dud save that you don't mind breaking).

Below, we'll walk you through how to revive Virginia and Kelvin in Sons of the Forest step-by-step:

Open File Explorer on your PC and enter "%AppData%\..\LocalLow\Endnight\SonsOfTheForest\Saves" (without the quotation marks) in the address bar. Click on the folder titled with a string of numbers, followed by SinglePlayer or MultiPlayer (depending on the mode you're playing), and then select the save folder that you want to modify. Open the file named 'GameStateSaveData.json'. Locate the text that reads "IsRobbyDead\":true or "IsVirginiaDead\":true, depending on which companion you want to revive. The Robby line refers to Kelvin's current status, and the Virginia line more clearly refers to her dead/alive status. Depending on which companion you want to revive, change their respective text to "IsRobbyDead\":false or "IsVirginiaDead\":false. Save the 'GameStateSaveData.json' file and exit back to the save folder. Next, open the 'SaveData.json' file. Search the file for a snippet of text that reads "TypeId\":9 (for Kelvin) or "TypeId\":10 (for Virginia). From there, read along until you find some text further along that reads "State\":6. Change this piece of text to "State\":2. Continue along until you find the text that reads "Health\":0.0. Change it to read "Health\":100.0. Save the 'SaveData.json' file and close all of the files down. Reload Sons of the Forest and enter your save to find Virginia and/or Kelvin alive once again.

That wraps up our guide on how to revive Virginia and Kelvin in Sons of the Forest.