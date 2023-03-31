If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sons of the Forest console commands: How to activate cheatstick console commands and cheats

Learn how to use console commands and cheats in Sons of the Forest

Hayden Hefford avatar
Guide by Hayden Hefford Guides Writer
Published on
Sons of the Forest image with loads of Virginias running away from the player.

Want to know how to activate console commands in Sons of the Forest? Console commands give you access to a range of cheats in Sons Of The Forest. With these commands, you can add items to your inventory, duplicate companions, activate godmode, and so much more. And, even better, you don't need to download any external programs to use them. Simply download Sons of the Forest and follow this guide.

In this guide, we'll break down how to use console commands in Sons of the Forest, and list some of the fun commands that we've tested in-game. If you want a full list of all console commands and cheats, keep scrolling to the end.

Watch on YouTube
Looking for ways to survive your first few days in Sons of the Forest? Watch the video above for 15 essential tips .

How to activate console commands in Sons of the Forest

To activate console commands in Sons of the Forest, load up a save, enter the word "cheatstick" (without the quotation marks), and press the F1 key. Simply enter "cheatstick" in the normal game, unpaused. Your character might move a bit, but it'll still trigger.

If you do this correctly, pressing F1 will bring up a dev console command menu with a huge list of cheats attached. From there, simply enter the cheat that you want to use and press the ENTER key. That's all there is to it - you can now use Sons of the Forest console commands and cheats.

Console commands can look daunting, so if this is all new to you, then you'll find a few examples of how to input commands below.

Some commands, such as addallitems, don't need a modifier. To use this cheat, simply enter the following in the console:

  • addallitems

However, others will need something extra added to make them work. For example, the additem command won't do anything unless you specify the item that you want. This is written in the list below as:

  • additem [item name]

However, you should enter it into the console as:

  • additem modernaxe

Note that we removed the square brackets, and we typed modernaxe as one word, without any spaces.

Sons of the Forest screenshot showing the console commands and cheats menu.

Sons of the Forest useful console commands and cheats

Here's a list of the most useful console commands that we found in Sons of the Forest:

Type Command Description
Player addallitems Adds a full stack of every item into your inventory.
Player addallstoryitems Adds items that are necessary for the story to your inventory.
Player additem [item name] Adds the specified item to your inventory.
Player additemswithtag [item tag] Adds an item with the specified tag to your inventory.
Player godmode [on/off] Enables/disables godmode, making you invincible and giving max health, hunger, hydration, and energy.
Player speedyrun [on/off] Allows you to run at much higher speed than normal.
Player superjump [on/off] Allows you to jump higher than usual when enabled.
Player instantbookbuild [on/off] Allows you to instantly build anything when selected in the build book.
Player setplayerrace [number] Changes the skin colour of the player character.
Player gotocoords [X number] [Z number] [Y number] Spawn at the set coordinates.
World addcharacter robby [number] Spawns the defined number of Kelvins into the game.
World addcharacter virginia [number] Spawns the defined number of Virginias into the game.
World aiangerlevel [number] Changes the anger level of all AI.
World aianimspeed [number] Changes the animation speed of all AI (1 is default, so 10 is super fast and 0.1 is super slow).
World aiarmorlevel [number] Changes the amount of protection that AI have.
World aidisable [on/off] Adds/removes all AI from the game.
World aidummy [on/off] Makes AI un/aware of your presence.
World aigodmode [on/off] Turns AI invincible.
World aipause [on/off] Pauses all AI instantly (will turn off if you pause the game).
World animalsenabled [on/off] Removes all animals when toggled on.
World spawnitem [item tag number] [number of item to spawn] Spawns a specified amount of the specified item.
World spawnitem 78 50 Spawns 50 logs.
World spawnitem 362 50 Spawns 50 cases of Pistol Ammo.
World spawnitem 363 50 Spawns 50 cases of Shotgun Slugs.
World spawnitem 364 50 Spawns 50 cases of Buckshot Shotgun Shells.
World spawnitem 369 50 Spawns 50 cases of Stun Gun ammo.
World settimeofday [number between 1 and 24] Set the time of day.
World treescutall [on/off] Cuts all trees around the player, useful if you want to clear space for a base.
System airadar [on/off] Creates a box at the feet of every AI, displaying their distance from the player.
System aishowdebugcamera [on/off] Moves your camera position away from your character's perspective.
System aishowstats [on/off] Creates a box at the feet of every AI, displaying their general anger, fear, and energy stats.
System aishowsurvivalstats [on/off] Creates a box at the feet of AI, displaying their fullness, hydration, and energy stats.
System aistatadjust [stat] [+/- number] Allows you to change the individual stats of an AI.
System aivillageclosest [on/off] Creates a box displaying the distance and direction of the nearest village to the player.
System aiworldeventstats [on/off] Displays a box in the top-left showing cannibal anger, the time of day, and other world events.
System aiworldstats [on/off] Displays a box in the top-left showing stats of cannibals, animals, and other AI throughout the world.
System aizonestats [on/off] Displays a box in the top-left showing stats of cannibals, animals, and other AI throughout your current zone.
System showfps [on/off] Shows your FPS count in the top-right corner.
System showhud [on/off] Toggles the HUD on and off.
System showui [on/off] Toggles the UI on and off.

All Sons of the Forest console commands and cheats

Here's a full list of all console commands and cheats that you can use in Sons of the Forest:

Command
addallbookpages
addallitems
addallstoryitems
addcharacter
additem
additemswithtag
addmemory
addprefab
addvirginia
aiangerlevel
aianimspeed
aiarmorlevel
aiarmortier
aidisable
aidodgetest
aidummy
aiforcestrafe
aighostplayer
aigodmode
aijumpdebug
aiknockdowndisable
aimemoryadjust
aipause
aipoolstats
airadar
airnworldevent
aishowanims
aishowdebug
aishowdebugcamera
aishoweventmemory
aishowhealth
aishownavgraph
aishowpaths
aishowplayerinfluences
aishowstats
aishowsurvivalstats
aishowthoughts
aistatadjust
aistructurelog
aitestsleeo
aithought
aithoughtnocooldown
aivailstats
aiverboselog
aivillageclosest
aiworldeventstats
aiworldstats
aizonestats
allowasync
ammohack
animallimitmult
animalsenabled
animstatesgui
anisoenabled
anisominmax
applydefaultmaterials
areashadow
astar
audio2dtest
audiodebug
audiodebugstates
audiodescription
audioparameter
audioplayevent
billboardenabled
billboardignorechanges
blockplayerfinaldeath
breakobjects
buffstats
buildermode
buildhack
cameradlss
camerafov
capsulemode
cavelight
characterlods
checkattechedentities
checkexitmenu
checkfrozenentities
clear
clearallsettings
clearaudioparameters
clearbushradius
clearmidactionflag
cloudenable
cloudfactor
cloudshadowsenable
combatteststart
count
countgowithlayer
countlinkedstructures
counttag
createlight
creepyvillage
crouchtoggle
damgedebug
damagefreeformstructure
deathcount
debugplayerhitlog
debugplayermelee
demomode
destroy
destroyfreeformstructure
destroyragdoll
destroywildcard
diagrenderers
diggingclear
disablecomponent
disablegameobjecttester
disablego
disablegowildcard
disablescene
disconnectplayer
disconnectplayers
dismemberradius
dumplobbyinfo
duplicateobject
dynamicresolutioncycletest
dynamicresolutionoverride
dynamicresolutiontarget
enablecheats
enablecollisionbasedkillbox
enablecomponent
enablego
enablescene
enablestructureghosts
energyhack
exportlinkedstructurestojson
exposuresetspeed
filteraudio
findobjectswithshader
firstlookforce
follow
followstop
footstepdebug
forcecloud
forcecloudprofile
forceplayerexpression
forcerain
forceremovetrees
freecamera
gainstrength
gameoverdelaytime
gamepaddeadzone
gamepadxsensitivity
gamepadysensitivity
gccollect
getgamemode
getlayerculldistance
godmode
goto
gotocoords
gotoforce
gototag
gotozone
grabsgeneratebuilt
gravity
greebledrockscollision
heallocalplayer
help
hideworldposfor
hitlocalplayer
igniteradius
importlinkedstructuresfromfile
inspectgo
instantbookbuild
instantrespawnhere
invertlook
invisible
joinsteamlobby
jumptimeofday
kickplayers
killlocalplayer
killradius
knockdownlocalplayer
lightninghittreechance
lightninghittreemustbeinfrontplayer
lightninginterval
listachievements
listactiveentities
listdeathmarkers
listgowithlayer
listitems
listitemswithtags
listobjects
loaddebugconsolemod
loadmacros
loadplayer
loadscene
loadscenesingle
locktimeofday
loddebugmaterials
loddebugranges
lodforce2ddistance
lodforce3ddistance
logging
loghack
logshowerrors
logshowinfo
logshownone
logshowwarnings
logtextures
logvirtual
mipmapstreamingbudget
mipmapstreamingdiscard
mousexsensitivity
mouseysensitivity
navgraphforceupdate
netanimator
netskinnedbones
netspawnplayer
openmacrosfolder
outputsnappointstofile
physicsupdatetime
playcutscene
playdeathcutscene
playdeathmarker
playdeathmarker
playeranimparams
playerdebugcamera
playerinterruptedkeys
playernetanimator
playervisibility
playgameover
postprocessingcomponent
profilersample
profilersnapshot
qualitytexture
radiodebug
refillcontainers
refreshentities
regenhealth
removeallitems
removeallstoryitems
removedead
removeitem
removeliving
removeshader
renderspheres
replaceshader
reporterrorsnow
reportlogsnow
reportwarningsnow
resetachievement
resetallachievements
resetinputaes
resetsettings
revivelocalplayer
robbycarry
robbyincutscenes
rumbletest
save
saveplayer
season
sendmessageto
setcurrentday
setdifficultymode
setexitedendgame
setgamemode
setgamesetupsetting
setgametimespeed
setinventorypercent
setlayerculldistance
setlookrotation
setopeningcrash
setplayerrace
setproperty
setsetting
setspeakermode
setstat
setstrengthlevel
settimeofday
setwindintensity
setworldobjectstaterange
showactivelights
showbutterflyinfo
showcollisionobjectnames
showdebugzones
showfps
showhud
showinworldui
showmeshmaterialnames
showmeshobjectnames
showmeshtrianglecounts
showobjectlocation
showprojectiletraits
showstimuli
showtriggercollision
showui
showworldobjects
showworldposfor
slapchap
spawnedobjectstats
spawnfallingtree
spawnitem
spawnpickup
spawnrenderspheres
spawnworldobject
speedyrun
sprinttoggle
superjump
survival
targetframerate
terrainparallax
terrainpixelerror
terrainrender
terrainrendersimple
terraintess
terraintessdist
testeventmask
testingsamplefps
timeofdayconnectiondebug
timeofdaydebug
timescale
togglebeamdebug
togglefiredebug
togglefpsdisplay
togglego
togglegrabberdebug
togglegrabsfacedebug
toggleocclusionculling
toggleoverlay
toggleplayerstats
togglestructureresistancedebug
togglesuperstructureroomsvisualdebug
togglevsync
toggleworkscheduler
trailer3
treecutsimulatebolt
treefallcontactinfo
treeocclusionbonus
treeradius
tresscutall
unloadscene
unloadunusedassets
unlockseason
userigidbodyrotation
veganmode
virginiagiveitem
virginiagiveplayer
virginiaincutscenes
virginiasentiment
virginiavisit
vitalsshowdebug
vrfps
workscheduler
worldgroupid
worldobectdisableall
worldobjectenableall
wsscaling

That wraps up our guide on Sons of the Forest console commands and cheats. For more vital info, check out our Sons of the Forest map for all item locations, points of interest, and anything else you may need to find. If you want to cheat up an awesome base in the perfect spot, take a look at our guide on the best base locations in Sons of the Forest.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Hayden Hefford avatar

Hayden Hefford

Guides Writer

Hayden is a guides writer for RPS, having joined the team in September 2021 after a few months of freelancing for TheGamer. They're a big fan of survival games, especially those that focus on the undead. Zombies. Walkers. Shamblers. Whatever you call them, Hayden is definitely a fan.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch