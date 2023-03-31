Want to know how to activate console commands in Sons of the Forest? Console commands give you access to a range of cheats in Sons Of The Forest. With these commands, you can add items to your inventory, duplicate companions, activate godmode, and so much more. And, even better, you don't need to download any external programs to use them. Simply download Sons of the Forest and follow this guide.

In this guide, we'll break down how to use console commands in Sons of the Forest, and list some of the fun commands that we've tested in-game. If you want a full list of all console commands and cheats, keep scrolling to the end.

How to activate console commands in Sons of the Forest

To activate console commands in Sons of the Forest, load up a save, enter the word "cheatstick" (without the quotation marks), and press the F1 key. Simply enter "cheatstick" in the normal game, unpaused. Your character might move a bit, but it'll still trigger.

If you do this correctly, pressing F1 will bring up a dev console command menu with a huge list of cheats attached. From there, simply enter the cheat that you want to use and press the ENTER key. That's all there is to it - you can now use Sons of the Forest console commands and cheats.

Console commands can look daunting, so if this is all new to you, then you'll find a few examples of how to input commands below.

Some commands, such as addallitems, don't need a modifier. To use this cheat, simply enter the following in the console:

addallitems

However, others will need something extra added to make them work. For example, the additem command won't do anything unless you specify the item that you want. This is written in the list below as:

additem [item name]

However, you should enter it into the console as:

additem modernaxe

Note that we removed the square brackets, and we typed modernaxe as one word, without any spaces.

Sons of the Forest useful console commands and cheats

Here's a list of the most useful console commands that we found in Sons of the Forest:

Type Command Description Player addallitems Adds a full stack of every item into your inventory. Player addallstoryitems Adds items that are necessary for the story to your inventory. Player additem [item name] Adds the specified item to your inventory. Player additemswithtag [item tag] Adds an item with the specified tag to your inventory. Player godmode [on/off] Enables/disables godmode, making you invincible and giving max health, hunger, hydration, and energy. Player speedyrun [on/off] Allows you to run at much higher speed than normal. Player superjump [on/off] Allows you to jump higher than usual when enabled. Player instantbookbuild [on/off] Allows you to instantly build anything when selected in the build book. Player setplayerrace [number] Changes the skin colour of the player character. Player gotocoords [X number] [Z number] [Y number] Spawn at the set coordinates. World addcharacter robby [number] Spawns the defined number of Kelvins into the game. World addcharacter virginia [number] Spawns the defined number of Virginias into the game. World aiangerlevel [number] Changes the anger level of all AI. World aianimspeed [number] Changes the animation speed of all AI (1 is default, so 10 is super fast and 0.1 is super slow). World aiarmorlevel [number] Changes the amount of protection that AI have. World aidisable [on/off] Adds/removes all AI from the game. World aidummy [on/off] Makes AI un/aware of your presence. World aigodmode [on/off] Turns AI invincible. World aipause [on/off] Pauses all AI instantly (will turn off if you pause the game). World animalsenabled [on/off] Removes all animals when toggled on. World spawnitem [item tag number] [number of item to spawn] Spawns a specified amount of the specified item. World spawnitem 78 50 Spawns 50 logs. World spawnitem 362 50 Spawns 50 cases of Pistol Ammo. World spawnitem 363 50 Spawns 50 cases of Shotgun Slugs. World spawnitem 364 50 Spawns 50 cases of Buckshot Shotgun Shells. World spawnitem 369 50 Spawns 50 cases of Stun Gun ammo. World settimeofday [number between 1 and 24] Set the time of day. World treescutall [on/off] Cuts all trees around the player, useful if you want to clear space for a base. System airadar [on/off] Creates a box at the feet of every AI, displaying their distance from the player. System aishowdebugcamera [on/off] Moves your camera position away from your character's perspective. System aishowstats [on/off] Creates a box at the feet of every AI, displaying their general anger, fear, and energy stats. System aishowsurvivalstats [on/off] Creates a box at the feet of AI, displaying their fullness, hydration, and energy stats. System aistatadjust [stat] [+/- number] Allows you to change the individual stats of an AI. System aivillageclosest [on/off] Creates a box displaying the distance and direction of the nearest village to the player. System aiworldeventstats [on/off] Displays a box in the top-left showing cannibal anger, the time of day, and other world events. System aiworldstats [on/off] Displays a box in the top-left showing stats of cannibals, animals, and other AI throughout the world. System aizonestats [on/off] Displays a box in the top-left showing stats of cannibals, animals, and other AI throughout your current zone. System showfps [on/off] Shows your FPS count in the top-right corner. System showhud [on/off] Toggles the HUD on and off. System showui [on/off] Toggles the UI on and off.

All Sons of the Forest console commands and cheats

Here's a full list of all console commands and cheats that you can use in Sons of the Forest:

Command addallbookpages addallitems addallstoryitems addcharacter additem additemswithtag addmemory addprefab addvirginia aiangerlevel aianimspeed aiarmorlevel aiarmortier aidisable aidodgetest aidummy aiforcestrafe aighostplayer aigodmode aijumpdebug aiknockdowndisable aimemoryadjust aipause aipoolstats airadar airnworldevent aishowanims aishowdebug aishowdebugcamera aishoweventmemory aishowhealth aishownavgraph aishowpaths aishowplayerinfluences aishowstats aishowsurvivalstats aishowthoughts aistatadjust aistructurelog aitestsleeo aithought aithoughtnocooldown aivailstats aiverboselog aivillageclosest aiworldeventstats aiworldstats aizonestats allowasync ammohack animallimitmult animalsenabled animstatesgui anisoenabled anisominmax applydefaultmaterials areashadow astar audio2dtest audiodebug audiodebugstates audiodescription audioparameter audioplayevent billboardenabled billboardignorechanges blockplayerfinaldeath breakobjects buffstats buildermode buildhack cameradlss camerafov capsulemode cavelight characterlods checkattechedentities checkexitmenu checkfrozenentities clear clearallsettings clearaudioparameters clearbushradius clearmidactionflag cloudenable cloudfactor cloudshadowsenable combatteststart count countgowithlayer countlinkedstructures counttag createlight creepyvillage crouchtoggle damgedebug damagefreeformstructure deathcount debugplayerhitlog debugplayermelee demomode destroy destroyfreeformstructure destroyragdoll destroywildcard diagrenderers diggingclear disablecomponent disablegameobjecttester disablego disablegowildcard disablescene disconnectplayer disconnectplayers dismemberradius dumplobbyinfo duplicateobject dynamicresolutioncycletest dynamicresolutionoverride dynamicresolutiontarget enablecheats enablecollisionbasedkillbox enablecomponent enablego enablescene enablestructureghosts energyhack exportlinkedstructurestojson exposuresetspeed filteraudio findobjectswithshader firstlookforce follow followstop footstepdebug forcecloud forcecloudprofile forceplayerexpression forcerain forceremovetrees freecamera gainstrength gameoverdelaytime gamepaddeadzone gamepadxsensitivity gamepadysensitivity gccollect getgamemode getlayerculldistance godmode goto gotocoords gotoforce gototag gotozone grabsgeneratebuilt gravity greebledrockscollision heallocalplayer help hideworldposfor hitlocalplayer igniteradius importlinkedstructuresfromfile inspectgo instantbookbuild instantrespawnhere invertlook invisible joinsteamlobby jumptimeofday kickplayers killlocalplayer killradius knockdownlocalplayer lightninghittreechance lightninghittreemustbeinfrontplayer lightninginterval listachievements listactiveentities listdeathmarkers listgowithlayer listitems listitemswithtags listobjects loaddebugconsolemod loadmacros loadplayer loadscene loadscenesingle locktimeofday loddebugmaterials loddebugranges lodforce2ddistance lodforce3ddistance logging loghack logshowerrors logshowinfo logshownone logshowwarnings logtextures logvirtual mipmapstreamingbudget mipmapstreamingdiscard mousexsensitivity mouseysensitivity navgraphforceupdate netanimator netskinnedbones netspawnplayer openmacrosfolder outputsnappointstofile physicsupdatetime playcutscene playdeathcutscene playdeathmarker playdeathmarker playeranimparams playerdebugcamera playerinterruptedkeys playernetanimator playervisibility playgameover postprocessingcomponent profilersample profilersnapshot qualitytexture radiodebug refillcontainers refreshentities regenhealth removeallitems removeallstoryitems removedead removeitem removeliving removeshader renderspheres replaceshader reporterrorsnow reportlogsnow reportwarningsnow resetachievement resetallachievements resetinputaes resetsettings revivelocalplayer robbycarry robbyincutscenes rumbletest save saveplayer season sendmessageto setcurrentday setdifficultymode setexitedendgame setgamemode setgamesetupsetting setgametimespeed setinventorypercent setlayerculldistance setlookrotation setopeningcrash setplayerrace setproperty setsetting setspeakermode setstat setstrengthlevel settimeofday setwindintensity setworldobjectstaterange showactivelights showbutterflyinfo showcollisionobjectnames showdebugzones showfps showhud showinworldui showmeshmaterialnames showmeshobjectnames showmeshtrianglecounts showobjectlocation showprojectiletraits showstimuli showtriggercollision showui showworldobjects showworldposfor slapchap spawnedobjectstats spawnfallingtree spawnitem spawnpickup spawnrenderspheres spawnworldobject speedyrun sprinttoggle superjump survival targetframerate terrainparallax terrainpixelerror terrainrender terrainrendersimple terraintess terraintessdist testeventmask testingsamplefps timeofdayconnectiondebug timeofdaydebug timescale togglebeamdebug togglefiredebug togglefpsdisplay togglego togglegrabberdebug togglegrabsfacedebug toggleocclusionculling toggleoverlay toggleplayerstats togglestructureresistancedebug togglesuperstructureroomsvisualdebug togglevsync toggleworkscheduler trailer3 treecutsimulatebolt treefallcontactinfo treeocclusionbonus treeradius tresscutall unloadscene unloadunusedassets unlockseason userigidbodyrotation veganmode virginiagiveitem virginiagiveplayer virginiaincutscenes virginiasentiment virginiavisit vitalsshowdebug vrfps workscheduler worldgroupid worldobectdisableall worldobjectenableall wsscaling

