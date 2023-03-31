Sons of the Forest console commands: How to activate cheatstick console commands and cheats
Learn how to use console commands and cheats in Sons of the Forest
Want to know how to activate console commands in Sons of the Forest? Console commands give you access to a range of cheats in Sons Of The Forest. With these commands, you can add items to your inventory, duplicate companions, activate godmode, and so much more. And, even better, you don't need to download any external programs to use them. Simply download Sons of the Forest and follow this guide.
In this guide, we'll break down how to use console commands in Sons of the Forest, and list some of the fun commands that we've tested in-game. If you want a full list of all console commands and cheats, keep scrolling to the end.
How to activate console commands in Sons of the Forest
To activate console commands in Sons of the Forest, load up a save, enter the word "cheatstick" (without the quotation marks), and press the F1 key. Simply enter "cheatstick" in the normal game, unpaused. Your character might move a bit, but it'll still trigger.
If you do this correctly, pressing F1 will bring up a dev console command menu with a huge list of cheats attached. From there, simply enter the cheat that you want to use and press the ENTER key. That's all there is to it - you can now use Sons of the Forest console commands and cheats.
Console commands can look daunting, so if this is all new to you, then you'll find a few examples of how to input commands below.
Some commands, such as addallitems, don't need a modifier. To use this cheat, simply enter the following in the console:
- addallitems
However, others will need something extra added to make them work. For example, the additem command won't do anything unless you specify the item that you want. This is written in the list below as:
- additem [item name]
However, you should enter it into the console as:
- additem modernaxe
Note that we removed the square brackets, and we typed modernaxe as one word, without any spaces.
Sons of the Forest useful console commands and cheats
Here's a list of the most useful console commands that we found in Sons of the Forest:
|Type
|Command
|Description
|Player
|addallitems
|Adds a full stack of every item into your inventory.
|Player
|addallstoryitems
|Adds items that are necessary for the story to your inventory.
|Player
|additem [item name]
|Adds the specified item to your inventory.
|Player
|additemswithtag [item tag]
|Adds an item with the specified tag to your inventory.
|Player
|godmode [on/off]
|Enables/disables godmode, making you invincible and giving max health, hunger, hydration, and energy.
|Player
|speedyrun [on/off]
|Allows you to run at much higher speed than normal.
|Player
|superjump [on/off]
|Allows you to jump higher than usual when enabled.
|Player
|instantbookbuild [on/off]
|Allows you to instantly build anything when selected in the build book.
|Player
|setplayerrace [number]
|Changes the skin colour of the player character.
|Player
|gotocoords [X number] [Z number] [Y number]
|Spawn at the set coordinates.
|World
|addcharacter robby [number]
|Spawns the defined number of Kelvins into the game.
|World
|addcharacter virginia [number]
|Spawns the defined number of Virginias into the game.
|World
|aiangerlevel [number]
|Changes the anger level of all AI.
|World
|aianimspeed [number]
|Changes the animation speed of all AI (1 is default, so 10 is super fast and 0.1 is super slow).
|World
|aiarmorlevel [number]
|Changes the amount of protection that AI have.
|World
|aidisable [on/off]
|Adds/removes all AI from the game.
|World
|aidummy [on/off]
|Makes AI un/aware of your presence.
|World
|aigodmode [on/off]
|Turns AI invincible.
|World
|aipause [on/off]
|Pauses all AI instantly (will turn off if you pause the game).
|World
|animalsenabled [on/off]
|Removes all animals when toggled on.
|World
|spawnitem [item tag number] [number of item to spawn]
|Spawns a specified amount of the specified item.
|World
|spawnitem 78 50
|Spawns 50 logs.
|World
|spawnitem 362 50
|Spawns 50 cases of Pistol Ammo.
|World
|spawnitem 363 50
|Spawns 50 cases of Shotgun Slugs.
|World
|spawnitem 364 50
|Spawns 50 cases of Buckshot Shotgun Shells.
|World
|spawnitem 369 50
|Spawns 50 cases of Stun Gun ammo.
|World
|settimeofday [number between 1 and 24]
|Set the time of day.
|World
|treescutall [on/off]
|Cuts all trees around the player, useful if you want to clear space for a base.
|System
|airadar [on/off]
|Creates a box at the feet of every AI, displaying their distance from the player.
|System
|aishowdebugcamera [on/off]
|Moves your camera position away from your character's perspective.
|System
|aishowstats [on/off]
|Creates a box at the feet of every AI, displaying their general anger, fear, and energy stats.
|System
|aishowsurvivalstats [on/off]
|Creates a box at the feet of AI, displaying their fullness, hydration, and energy stats.
|System
|aistatadjust [stat] [+/- number]
|Allows you to change the individual stats of an AI.
|System
|aivillageclosest [on/off]
|Creates a box displaying the distance and direction of the nearest village to the player.
|System
|aiworldeventstats [on/off]
|Displays a box in the top-left showing cannibal anger, the time of day, and other world events.
|System
|aiworldstats [on/off]
|Displays a box in the top-left showing stats of cannibals, animals, and other AI throughout the world.
|System
|aizonestats [on/off]
|Displays a box in the top-left showing stats of cannibals, animals, and other AI throughout your current zone.
|System
|showfps [on/off]
|Shows your FPS count in the top-right corner.
|System
|showhud [on/off]
|Toggles the HUD on and off.
|System
|showui [on/off]
|Toggles the UI on and off.
All Sons of the Forest console commands and cheats
Here's a full list of all console commands and cheats that you can use in Sons of the Forest:
|Command
|addallbookpages
|addallitems
|addallstoryitems
|addcharacter
|additem
|additemswithtag
|addmemory
|addprefab
|addvirginia
|aiangerlevel
|aianimspeed
|aiarmorlevel
|aiarmortier
|aidisable
|aidodgetest
|aidummy
|aiforcestrafe
|aighostplayer
|aigodmode
|aijumpdebug
|aiknockdowndisable
|aimemoryadjust
|aipause
|aipoolstats
|airadar
|airnworldevent
|aishowanims
|aishowdebug
|aishowdebugcamera
|aishoweventmemory
|aishowhealth
|aishownavgraph
|aishowpaths
|aishowplayerinfluences
|aishowstats
|aishowsurvivalstats
|aishowthoughts
|aistatadjust
|aistructurelog
|aitestsleeo
|aithought
|aithoughtnocooldown
|aivailstats
|aiverboselog
|aivillageclosest
|aiworldeventstats
|aiworldstats
|aizonestats
|allowasync
|ammohack
|animallimitmult
|animalsenabled
|animstatesgui
|anisoenabled
|anisominmax
|applydefaultmaterials
|areashadow
|astar
|audio2dtest
|audiodebug
|audiodebugstates
|audiodescription
|audioparameter
|audioplayevent
|billboardenabled
|billboardignorechanges
|blockplayerfinaldeath
|breakobjects
|buffstats
|buildermode
|buildhack
|cameradlss
|camerafov
|capsulemode
|cavelight
|characterlods
|checkattechedentities
|checkexitmenu
|checkfrozenentities
|clear
|clearallsettings
|clearaudioparameters
|clearbushradius
|clearmidactionflag
|cloudenable
|cloudfactor
|cloudshadowsenable
|combatteststart
|count
|countgowithlayer
|countlinkedstructures
|counttag
|createlight
|creepyvillage
|crouchtoggle
|damgedebug
|damagefreeformstructure
|deathcount
|debugplayerhitlog
|debugplayermelee
|demomode
|destroy
|destroyfreeformstructure
|destroyragdoll
|destroywildcard
|diagrenderers
|diggingclear
|disablecomponent
|disablegameobjecttester
|disablego
|disablegowildcard
|disablescene
|disconnectplayer
|disconnectplayers
|dismemberradius
|dumplobbyinfo
|duplicateobject
|dynamicresolutioncycletest
|dynamicresolutionoverride
|dynamicresolutiontarget
|enablecheats
|enablecollisionbasedkillbox
|enablecomponent
|enablego
|enablescene
|enablestructureghosts
|energyhack
|exportlinkedstructurestojson
|exposuresetspeed
|filteraudio
|findobjectswithshader
|firstlookforce
|follow
|followstop
|footstepdebug
|forcecloud
|forcecloudprofile
|forceplayerexpression
|forcerain
|forceremovetrees
|freecamera
|gainstrength
|gameoverdelaytime
|gamepaddeadzone
|gamepadxsensitivity
|gamepadysensitivity
|gccollect
|getgamemode
|getlayerculldistance
|godmode
|goto
|gotocoords
|gotoforce
|gototag
|gotozone
|grabsgeneratebuilt
|gravity
|greebledrockscollision
|heallocalplayer
|help
|hideworldposfor
|hitlocalplayer
|igniteradius
|importlinkedstructuresfromfile
|inspectgo
|instantbookbuild
|instantrespawnhere
|invertlook
|invisible
|joinsteamlobby
|jumptimeofday
|kickplayers
|killlocalplayer
|killradius
|knockdownlocalplayer
|lightninghittreechance
|lightninghittreemustbeinfrontplayer
|lightninginterval
|listachievements
|listactiveentities
|listdeathmarkers
|listgowithlayer
|listitems
|listitemswithtags
|listobjects
|loaddebugconsolemod
|loadmacros
|loadplayer
|loadscene
|loadscenesingle
|locktimeofday
|loddebugmaterials
|loddebugranges
|lodforce2ddistance
|lodforce3ddistance
|logging
|loghack
|logshowerrors
|logshowinfo
|logshownone
|logshowwarnings
|logtextures
|logvirtual
|mipmapstreamingbudget
|mipmapstreamingdiscard
|mousexsensitivity
|mouseysensitivity
|navgraphforceupdate
|netanimator
|netskinnedbones
|netspawnplayer
|openmacrosfolder
|outputsnappointstofile
|physicsupdatetime
|playcutscene
|playdeathcutscene
|playdeathmarker
|playdeathmarker
|playeranimparams
|playerdebugcamera
|playerinterruptedkeys
|playernetanimator
|playervisibility
|playgameover
|postprocessingcomponent
|profilersample
|profilersnapshot
|qualitytexture
|radiodebug
|refillcontainers
|refreshentities
|regenhealth
|removeallitems
|removeallstoryitems
|removedead
|removeitem
|removeliving
|removeshader
|renderspheres
|replaceshader
|reporterrorsnow
|reportlogsnow
|reportwarningsnow
|resetachievement
|resetallachievements
|resetinputaes
|resetsettings
|revivelocalplayer
|robbycarry
|robbyincutscenes
|rumbletest
|save
|saveplayer
|season
|sendmessageto
|setcurrentday
|setdifficultymode
|setexitedendgame
|setgamemode
|setgamesetupsetting
|setgametimespeed
|setinventorypercent
|setlayerculldistance
|setlookrotation
|setopeningcrash
|setplayerrace
|setproperty
|setsetting
|setspeakermode
|setstat
|setstrengthlevel
|settimeofday
|setwindintensity
|setworldobjectstaterange
|showactivelights
|showbutterflyinfo
|showcollisionobjectnames
|showdebugzones
|showfps
|showhud
|showinworldui
|showmeshmaterialnames
|showmeshobjectnames
|showmeshtrianglecounts
|showobjectlocation
|showprojectiletraits
|showstimuli
|showtriggercollision
|showui
|showworldobjects
|showworldposfor
|slapchap
|spawnedobjectstats
|spawnfallingtree
|spawnitem
|spawnpickup
|spawnrenderspheres
|spawnworldobject
|speedyrun
|sprinttoggle
|superjump
|survival
|targetframerate
|terrainparallax
|terrainpixelerror
|terrainrender
|terrainrendersimple
|terraintess
|terraintessdist
|testeventmask
|testingsamplefps
|timeofdayconnectiondebug
|timeofdaydebug
|timescale
|togglebeamdebug
|togglefiredebug
|togglefpsdisplay
|togglego
|togglegrabberdebug
|togglegrabsfacedebug
|toggleocclusionculling
|toggleoverlay
|toggleplayerstats
|togglestructureresistancedebug
|togglesuperstructureroomsvisualdebug
|togglevsync
|toggleworkscheduler
|trailer3
|treecutsimulatebolt
|treefallcontactinfo
|treeocclusionbonus
|treeradius
|tresscutall
|unloadscene
|unloadunusedassets
|unlockseason
|userigidbodyrotation
|veganmode
|virginiagiveitem
|virginiagiveplayer
|virginiaincutscenes
|virginiasentiment
|virginiavisit
|vitalsshowdebug
|vrfps
|workscheduler
|worldgroupid
|worldobectdisableall
|worldobjectenableall
|wsscaling
That wraps up our guide on Sons of the Forest console commands and cheats. For more vital info, check out our Sons of the Forest map for all item locations, points of interest, and anything else you may need to find. If you want to cheat up an awesome base in the perfect spot, take a look at our guide on the best base locations in Sons of the Forest.