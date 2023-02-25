Sons of the Forest Pistol: How to get the Pistol

Looking for the Pistol in Sons of the Forest? Sons Of The Forest is full of terrifying enemies to fight, which means you'll need to be equipped with the best weapons if you want to survive. Few weapons are more iconic than the classic Pistol, and this firearm will make your island life go by much easier.

In this guide, we'll break down how to find the Pistol in Sons of the Forest, so that you can get this powerful weapon on the very first day. We'll also explain how to find each of the Pistol attachments, so that you can kit it out for maximum performance.

On this page:

Sons of the Forest Pistol location

To get the Pistol in Sons of the Forest, you must head to the location marked on the map below. Usually, it would be marked with a purple marker that denotes a GPS locator, but we'd already picked it up before taking this image.

Once you arrive at the edge of the beach, you should see the red dinghy floating in the water in the distance. Swim out to the dinghy and look for the interact icon around the edge to climb aboard.

Once you're on the dinghy, you'll find the Pistol by your feet. You'll also find some ammo nearby, along with some food and medicine.

How to get Pistol ammo in Sons of the Forest

To get Pistol ammo in Sons of the Forest, you're going to have to explore across the island. You can't make ammo yourself, so your only option is to start delving in caves and looting marked locations.

Keep an eye out as you explore landmarks, as you'll often find a few bullets in boxes on the floor.

If you run out of ammo, or don't want to waste your own bullets, we'd recommend handing the Pistol to Virginia. Virginia doesn't need ammo to fire the Pistol, as she has an unlimited supply.

Where to find the Pistol rail in Sons of the Forest

To get the Pistol rail, you must go back to the beach near where you first found the Pistol. Follow the image above to find the exact location, where you'll find a corpse slumped against a rock. If you're struggling to find the corpse, follow the music.

When you find the body, loot it to get the Pistol rail. There are also other items on the ground, including some food, ammo, a grenade, and some printer resin for the 3D printer.

The Pistol rail doesn't technically improve the Pistol alone. Instead, you must combine the Pistol with the rail before you can use any of the other attachments, so it's still incredibly important.

Where to find the flashlight attachment in Sons of the Forest

If you want to equip the Pistol with a flashlight, you can do so by finding the flashlight attachment in Sons of the Forest. To find the flashlight attachment, you must head to the cave where you find the shovel, pictured above.

This means you'll also need to get the rebreather and find the rope gun in Sons of the Forest.

Once you arrive at the cave, head inside and use the rope gun to zipline down into the actual cavern. Then, dive into the nearby pool and swim down into the pit below.

Follow the underwater tunnel along until you resurface, and then get that Pistol out, because it's fighting time. Shoot the mutants ahead, and then continue through their cavern until you find a slippy stream that you can slide down.

At the bottom, continue through the tunnels ahead until you find yourself in a room filled with - you guessed it - more mutants. You'll technically move through two chambers here, and the second is where you'll find the flashlight attachment. Follow the path to the back of the cavern to find the flashlight attachment on a corpse.

Where to find the Pistol laser in Sons of the Forest

To find the Pistol laser sight, you'll need to bring the shovel to the location marked above. When you arrive, you must dig until you find a maintenance hatch. Dig until you can open the hatch, and then head inside.

At the bottom of the ladder, head down the nearby corridor and continue until you find an open doorway to your side. Head through the door and look on the desks within to find the laser.

Before rushing out, make sure to also pick up the keycard in this room.

Where to find the suppressor in Sons of the Forest

To get the suppressor, you must go to the location marked on the map above. As with the laser, you must equip your shovel when you arrive and dig until you find a maintenance hatch.

Climb down through the hatch and continue through the nearby corridor until you find another open door. Head through, and you'll find the suppressor on a desk within.

That wraps up our guide on how to get the Pistol and all attachments in Sons of the Forest. If you're after other key tools, check out our guide on how to get the modern axe in Sons of the Forest. If you're still struggling to survive, take a look at our guides on how to get water and how to make a tent in Sons of the Forest.