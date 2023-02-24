Sons of the Forest shovel: How to get the shovel in Sons of the Forest

Want to know how to get the shovel in Sons of the Forest? Sons Of The Forest has plenty of cool items to find across the map, but some you'll need to dig up using the shovel. However, you can't just craft a shovel using some sticks. Instead, you'll need to go on an adventure to find the one shovel on this whole dang island. Fortunately, we're here to help.

In this guide, we'll break down how to get the shovel in Sons of the Forest. We'll point out the specific cave system that you need to enter, and then explain how to navigate it to find the shovel.

How to get the shovel in Sons of the Forest

To find the shovel, you need to enter a cave system to the left of the snow-covered mountain in the center of the map. The cave is found along the edge of a stream, with some bodies mounted on spikes outside. You can see the exact location in the image below.

From my location (marked on the GPS with the yellow arrow and Kelvin's big blue K icon), head North-East to the cave system that's positioned below the purple marker.

It's worth noting that you will need to get the Rebreather and the Zipline Gun to get the shovel in Sons of the Forest. We'd also recommend bringing along one of the best weapons in Sons of the Forest, as there are some tough enemies to fight within the cave.

When you arrive, you'll find some rope and cloth outside. Grab these items, and then break the sealed entrance to enter the cave.

Bring up a light source inside and head forward until you reach a sharp drop. Don't go down! Instead, look up and use the Zipline Gun to attach yourself to the nearby zipline. Use it to reach the other side of the cave.

On the other side, head into the water and start diving down into the pit. This is where you'll need the Rebreather, but it should equip automatically.

Follow the underwater path along through the pit until you emerge from the water. When you climb out of the water, fight the nearby mutants and then continue forward until you reach a steep slope that you can slide down.

Slide all the way down the slope, and then climb back out of the water. Wander over to the light source ahead and pick up all of the items here. No shovel yet, but you should get some meds and important materials.

Next, you're going to have to fight through some particularly busy rooms, as there are lots of mutants waiting further in the cave. The path that you need to follow is fairly linear, but just keep an eye out for enemies ahead. It's easy to get overwhelmed, so try to pick them off one at a time.

After clearing the second chamber of enemies, follow the path towards the back of the room to find a corpse with the Flashlight. Grab the Flashlight, and then take the path ahead to find another body of water. Dive into the water and swim until you reach land again.

After climbing out of the water, continue ahead until you find a worker corpse by a steep cliff edge. You can interact with the corpse to find the shovel.

That wraps up our guide on how to find the shovel in Sons of the Forest. For more, make sure to check out our guide on how to get Virginia as a companion in Sons of the Forest. If you're still struggling with meeting your survival needs, take a look at our guide on how to get water in Sons of the Forest.