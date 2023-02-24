Sons of the Forest Zipline Gun location: How to get the Zipline Gun

Looking for the Zipline Gun in Sons of the Forest? Sons Of The Forest has plenty of caves to find, but you'll need the Zipline Gun to fully explore them all. The Zipline Gun is also essential if you want to find the Shovel, which then allows you to get the keycards in Sons of the Forest. However, finding the Zipline Gun is a quest of its own, so you'll need some help if you want to find this handy tool.

In this guide, we'll break down how to get the Zipline Gun in Sons of the Forest, pointing you to its exact location and walking you through where to go when you arrive.

How to get the Zipline Gun in Sons of the Forest

To get the Zipline Gun, you must head to the cave marked on the map below. It's the one where my player arrow is, with the helicopter icon to the side. If you're lucky, this might be right where you start, as this cave is one of the potential spawn sites in Sons of the Forest.

When you enter the cave, continue forwards through the dark cavern and follow the stream down. When you enter a large chamber, turn left and follow some water along until you find a few corpses. You'll find some time bombs on the ground nearby.

Near the time bombs, you'll spot a large mutant stuck in a wall gap. Chuck the time bomb over to destroy the mutant, wait for it to detonate, and then squeeze through to continue through the cave.

The path ahead is rather long, but keep going forward through the chamber filled with hanging corpses. It's fairly linear from here, but you should eventually find a steep slope leading up. The path gets tight here, but head up until you find a passage leading left. Follow it into the darkness ahead to find a section where the ceiling gets lower, and crouch to get through.

As you enter the next chamber, turn right and hug the wall until you spot some light sources up ahead. Follow the light sources until you find a briefcase holding a Zipline Gun on the floor.

