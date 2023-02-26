Sons of the Forest Golden Armor: How to get Golden Armor

Looking for Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest? Sons Of The Forest isn't all about living the idyllic cannibal-infested island life. There's also a full story to uncover here, but you'll need the Golden Armor to reach the end. However, you can't craft Golden Armor in your inventory, which begs the question of how to get Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest.

In this guide, we'll explain how to get Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest, and break down how the Golden Armor works.

How to get Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest

To get the Golden Armor, you must go to the green ping shown on the map below. You'll find it to the South-East of the snowy mountain, on the right side of a large lake nearby.

As you approach the green ping, you will see a cave entrance. Head into the cave, and press "L" to bring out your Lighter or Flashlight. Of course, you can also get the Pistol and use the flashlight attachment to brighten up the cave, if you'd prefer.

Upon entering the cave, follow the path down further into the cave until you reach a mysterious lab corridor. Head down the stairs and use the Maintenance Keycard on the door ahead to access the lower floor.

To get the keycard, you'll also need to get the Rebreather and the Rope Gun so that you can find the Shovel in Sons of the Forest.

Continue down again until you reach a yellow door, and interact with it to enter a cutscene with a particularly meaty mutant and some... new friends. Once the cutscene is over, turn around and head back out of the room.

Continue straight ahead and take the stairs down again, until you reach floor 2. On this floor, head through the open door up ahead and count the doors on your right. When you come to the third open door, head through to find the Golden Armor.

Does Golden Armor offer protection in Sons of the Forest?

The Golden Armor does not seem to offer substantial protection, so it isn't the best armor to use against enemies. For better armor, consider making the Tech Armor instead.

However, you still need to find the Golden Armor, as it is essential if you want to beat the game. We won't spoil what happens in this guide, but you cannot access an endgame area without the Golden Armor.

Can Golden Armor break?

While the Golden Armor doesn't offer much protection, it is indestructible against enemy attacks. This means you don't need to worry about it breaking before you reach the end of the game.

However, we don't think this is a reason to use it inherently, as there are other armor types that work far better as mentioned previously. Save the Golden Armor in your inventory until you reach the final area, and then equip it to reach the end.

That wraps up our guide on how to get Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest. If you want something that'll actually prove worthwhile in a fight, take a look at our guide on how to get the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest. You should also learn how to get Virginia, as she makes an excellent combat companion. If this all seems a bit advanced, brush up on your survival basics with our guides on how to get water and how to make a tent in Sons of the Forest.