Sons of the Forest Katana: How to get the Katana

Looking for the Katana in Sons of the Forest? Sons Of The Forest has plenty of weapons to find, but few feel as powerful, or as cool, as the Katana. If you want to embrace your inner Kill Bill and start chopping enemies into pieces with swift strikes, then we're here to help.

In this guide, we'll break down how to get the Katana in Sons of the Forest, so that you can deliver quick strikes to your enemies and drop them in mere moments.

How to get the Katana in Sons of the Forest

To get the Katana in Sons of the Forest, you must go to the location marked below on the map. It's found to the South-East of the snowy mountain, to the right of a large lake that's located nearby.

However, before venturing to this location, you'll need to find the keycards in Sons of the Forest. To get those, you'll need to find the Rebreather and the Rope Gun, as these allow you to get the Shovel that you'll use to find the various keycards.

After gathering the various items that you'll need to get the Katana, you can venture to the above location and make your way into the nearby cave. Within, head through the tight cave tunnels until you reach a corridor leading through a mysterious lab.

Head into the lab and down the stairs. When you come to a closed door, use the blue panel on the wall nearby to swipe your keycard and head through. Proceed further down into the lab until you find a door on your left. Head inside to activate a story cutscene.

When the cutscene ends, you'll wake up and get back to your feet. You can then continue back out of this room and further down the stairs to floor 2.

On floor 2, head into the second corridor and then turn right to find an open door. As you move through the corridor, be prepared to fight one or two Fingers mutants.

Continue through the open door and kill the baby mutants inside. Then, look on the cabinet next to the sofa in the center of the room. You will find the Katana on display.

Before leaving the lab, we'd recommend exploring a little further to find the Golden Armor, as it's found in another of these rooms and is required for the ending.

That wraps up our guide on how to get the Katana in Sons of the Forest. If you're after another melee weapon to add to your collection, take a look at our guide on how to get the Stun Baton in Sons of the Forest. Of course, you can also get some ranged weapons, such as the Pistol and the Shotgun, but these have limited ammo. To make the most out of them, consider giving them both to Virginia, as she can use both forever without needing ammo.