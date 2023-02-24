Sons of the Forest keycards: How to get every Sons of the Forest keycard

Want to know how to get every Sons of the Forest keycard? Sons Of The Forest throws you onto a mysterious island, but it isn't all cannibals and mutants. There's a deeper story to discover beneath the surface, but you'll need to find various keycards before you can fully explore. If you're not sure where to find the keycards in Sons of the Forest, that's where we come in.

In this guide, we break down where to find every Sons of the Forest keycard, including the Maintenance, VIP, and Guest keycards.

How to get every keycard in Sons of the Forest

So far, we've found three keycards in Sons of the Forest. These are the Maintenance keycard, VIP keycard, and Guest keycard. You'll need to find them in that order.

However, before you start hunting for keycards, you'll need to get the rebreather, which you can then use to get the shovel in Sons of the Forest.

After finding those items, continue on to find every Sons of the Forest keycard.

Sons of the Forest Maintenance keycard location

To find the Maintenance keycard, you need to head to the green pulse location in the image below.

When you're there, look for the patch of dirt between the two tripods to spot a shovel icon indicating that you can dig here to find something. Keep digging until you uncover a maintenance hatch. Open it and head inside.

Climb down the ladder and follow the corridor ahead until you find an open door on your right. Head through the door and over to the painting on the opposite wall. On the desk to your left, you'll find the Maintenance keycard.

Sons of the Forest VIP keycard location

To find the VIP keycard, you need to head to another green pulse icon on the map, as shown in the image below.

When you arrive, you'll find a cave entrance near two golf carts. Squeeze into the cave and press "L" to bring out your light. Continue through the cave until you find a hatch, which you can climb through to access a mysterious lab.

After climbing down the ladder, head over to the nearby door with a blue keycard scanner. Interact with it to use the Maintenance keycard and gain access, and then continue through into the next room.

Follow the path through the lab, past all of the plants, and into the dark corridor ahead. Then, turn left and head down the steps, before turning left to access the next rooms. You'll need to wade through some water here, but you shouldn't waste any rebreather oxygen.

Continue wading through the water until you reach another dark corridor. Up ahead, you should spot a doorway, but there's also an open door on your left. Head left and follow the passage around until you find some steps that lead up into a security room.

In the security room, you'll see some monitors that show groups of mutants going a bit wild, but ignore them for now and look down. On the nearby desk, you'll find the VIP keycard.

Sons of the Forest Guest keycard location

To get the Guest keycard, you'll need to head to yet another green pulse icon, as shown on the map below.

Upon arriving, you should find another cave entrance that you can squeeze through. Head inside, bring out your light source, and venture into the darkness ahead. It'll lead to a corridor, leading to a room where you can find a 3D printer.

However, if you turn left at the end of the corridor, you'll eventually reach a door that requires a keycard. Use the VIP keycard to gain access, and then head through the lab. Continue through until you reach the winding staircase, and then head upstairs.

On the upper floor, continue straight ahead past the pool loungers and into the bar. On the far-right side of the bar, near the Night Club neon sign, you'll find a booth with bodies strewn about on the furniture. You'll find the Guest keycard on the table in the center of the booth.

That wraps up our Sons of the Forest keycard guide. If this all seems a bit advanced, there's no need to jump right into these spooky labs of course. Start small by learning how to make a tent and how to start a fire in Sons of the Forest. Once you're able to survive the night, you can start venturing out further to find the tools you need for the keycards. If you're struggling in combat, check out our guide on how to get Virginia in Sons of the Forest, as she can become an excellent fighter.