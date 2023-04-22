If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sons Of The Forest's latest update makes Kelvin more helpful, cannibals more creepy, and birds faster

Among many fixes

Virginia stands near the player in Sons of the Forest.
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Sons Of The Forest just received its fourth major patch and it adds some new features to the cannibal survival sim. The more exciting changes might lie in the "improvements", however, which include things like your sidekick Kelvin being able to carry two logs at the same time and brighter night vision goggles.

Watch on YouTube

There are four new features in this update: the ability to name save games; kick and ban pop-up messages when you're kicked or banned from games; new "point of interest discovery laptops"; and an "Action Cam item" which can be used to watch found footage tapes, the first of which has also been added. Bunker locations are also no longer visible on your GPS tracker at the start of a new game, so you'll have to find them using oen of the other new systems.

Everything else in the full patch notes is an improvement or a fix. Kelvin being able to carry two logs and finish building shelves sounds exremely helpful, but there are fun changes to cannibal behaviour, too. For example:

  • Female cannibals will sometimes drink blood from village troughs or from dead animals, cheer for other family members and occasionally dance to radio music
  • Male cannibal will now sometimes bash dead bodies of enemies

Brr. Birds also now fly faster, there are ducks on the golf course, and other sidekick Virginia will visit more often if she likes you a lot. Patch notes are great.

If you're just getting started with Sons Of The Forest, check out our guides on how to befriend Kelvin and Virginia.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch