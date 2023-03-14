Want to know where to find every outfit for Virginia in Sons of the Forest? While Virginia first approaches you wearing a Blue Swimsuit in Sons Of The Forest, there are actually many other outfits that you can find scattered around the map.

However, finding clothes for Virginia isn't easy, as they're often hidden at unmarked points of interest or deep within underground bunkers. In this guide, we break down where to find all of the clothes for Virginia in Sons of the Forest, breaking down the locations of the Leather Suit, Camouflage Suit, Tracksuit, and the Dress.

Watch on YouTube Looking for ways to survive your first few days in Sons of the Forest? Watch the video above for 15 essential tips .

How to give Virginia clothes in Sons of the Forest

You can change Virginia's clothes in the same way that you give her weapons. Simply bring up her inventory menu, and then press "Q" or "R" to navigate to the clothing section. There, you'll find the various outfits for Virginia that you currently own.

Below, you'll find all of Virginia's clothes that you can find in Sons of the Forest:

Blue Swimsuit

Camouflage Suit

Dress

Leather Suit

Tracksuit

It's worth noting that the different outfits for Virginia are purely cosmetic. They do not alter her stats in any way.

Virginia clothes locations in Sons of the Forest

There are five clothing options for Virginia, including the Blue Swimsuit that she wears at the start of the game. Below, you'll find the locations of the other four outfits.

Virginia Camouflage Suit location

Expand map To get the Camouflage Suit, head to the location marked above to find it in a red kayak on the beach.

To find the Camouflage Suit, you must go to the top of the North-West corner of the map. There, you'll find a small beach (roughly North-East of where you find the Shotgun). You'll find the exact location marked on the map above.

When you reach the beach, you'll find the Camouflage Suit in a red kayak.

Virginia Dress location

Expand map To get the Dress, you must enter this bunker and use the Maintenance and VIP Keycards to access the Dining Hall.

The Dress is found in a cave marked by a green ping in the North-West corner of the map. You can find the exact location of this cave on the map above.

Head into the cave and proceed until you find a hatch that leads down to the Food and Dining bunker.

Use the Maintenance Keycard to open the nearby door with a blue scanner, and then continue through the corridors until you eventually reach the VIP Keycard in a security office.

Grab the VIP Keycard, and then use it to open the locked door in the nearby flooded corridor. This leads into the Dining Hall, in which you can find the Dress on a table to your right upon entering.

Virginia Leather Suit location

Expand map The Leather Suit is found in the Crashed Helicopter marked on the map above.

The Leather Suit is found in a crashed helicopter in the North-West corner of the map, near the lake with a small island in the center. You can find the exact location on the map above.

Simply wander up to the helicopter and look inside the wreckage to find the Leather Suit.

Virginia Tracksuit location

Expand map To get the Tracksuit, you must explore the gym found within the bunker on the map marked above.

The Tracksuit is found in the bunker marked by a green ping on the West side of the map, where you will also find a 3D printer. You'll find the exact location marked on the map above.

When you reach the 3D printer room, turn left and continue down the corridor. At the end, take a right and use the Maintenance Keycard to open the door directly ahead. Head through the door to enter the gym, within which you'll find the Tracksuit on some training equipment.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our guide on the locations of Virginia's various clothing options in Sons of the Forest. If you're stuck looking for anything else in Sons of the Forest, make sure to check out our interactive Sons of the Forest map. It has the locations of every item in the game, including powerful weapons such as the Pistol and Revolver, and key items that you'll need to reach the ending, such as the Golden Armor and Shovel.