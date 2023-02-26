Sons of the Forest Tech Armor: How to get Tech Armor

Looking for Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest? Sons Of The Forest pits you against some powerful foes, so you'll want to come prepared with some armor. The Tech Armor is one of the best sets available, but you can't just find everything you need lying around the map. That's because you'll need to make Tech Mesh, a special resource that doesn't spawn naturally on the map. Fortunately, we're here to explain how to get it.

In this guide, we'll break down how to get Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest, explaining how to make Tech Mesh and which other items you'll need.

How to get Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest

To get Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest, you must find the following items:

Tech Mesh x1

Wire x1

Circuit Board x1

Duct Tape x1

Batteries x1

When you have all of these items, you can simply hit combine to craft your Tech Armor. This will make one piece, and you will need 10 pieces total to cover your whole body.

However, most people will likely struggle to get the Tech Mesh, as you can't loot it around the map. You should find the other resources at your helicopter crash site, and you'll find more at landmarks, cannibal camps, and other looting spots around the map.

To get Tech Mesh, you must find the 3D printer in Sons of the Forest. When you have the 3D printer, you can make a piece of Tech Mesh, which costs 250ml of Printer Resin. The 3D printer should have 850ml to start with, plus another 200 on the shelves nearby.

This should give you enough to craft four pieces of Tech Armor straight away, and you can find more Printer Resin scattered around the map.

Can Tech Armor break?

Each piece of Tech Armor can break individually as you get hit. It takes a few swings from an enemy to break a piece of Tech Armor, so expect the entire set to break down rapidly if you're fighting a group of baddies.

While the Tech Armor is the best armor set in Sons of the Forest right now in terms of the protection offered, it doesn't seem worth the effort. Since it breaks down quite fast (taking just a few swings per piece from strong enemies), you might find that you use a lot of resources for a rather short-lived reward.

If you're going into a tough fight, it's certainly still worth using the Tech Armor, but expect to lose a few pieces during combat. Even if it doesn't last long, it's still far better than the Golden Armor, which offers barely any protection and is only useful if you want to reach the ending.

That wraps up our guide on how to get Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest. If you're taking too much damage in combat, take a look at our guide on how to heal in Sons of the Forest. You can also get Virginia as a companion, as she's an excellent fighter. Of course, she'll need some weapons, so check out our guides on how to get the Pistol and how to get the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest.