Looking for the Machete in Sons of the Forest? Sons Of The Forest might not throw you into combat immediately, but when those cannibals start attacking, you're going to want a strong weapon such as the Machete. The Tactical Axe and Knife that you start with simply won't cut it for long, but the Machete is more than capable of slicing your foes into bloody pieces.

In this guide, we'll break down how to get the Machete in Sons of the Forest. We'll pinpoint its exact location on the map, so that you can run and grab it on your very first day.

How to get the Machete in Sons of the Forest

The Machete is found on the map on the North side of the island in Sons of the Forest, as marked on the map below.

As you approach the area marked above, you'll see some red lifeboats on the sand. They're easy to pick out, as the red clashes with the rest of the environment, so head on over when you spot them.

When you arrive at the beached lifeboats, you'll find the Machete stuck into the side of one fairly obviously. Simply interact to grab it out of the lifeboat and add it to your inventory.

Before sprinting off to find other weapons, consider stopping at the nearby cave on this beach. Within, you'll find the Rebreather, which you'll need if you want to get the Shovel in Sons of the Forest. Of course, you'll also need to get the Rope Gun, as both items are essential for fully exploring the Shovel cave.

This beach also makes a decent base, as it's easy to see cannibals approaching over the flat sand. There are also Oysters and Turtles along the beach, which act as easy food sources early on.

That wraps up our guide on how to get the Machete in Sons of the Forest. If you still don't feel safe while roaming the island, consider befriending Virginia to get her as a companion. When given some firearms, she makes an excellent fighter, and should make it much easier to survive. If you're still struggling in combat, take a look at our guide on how to get the Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest so that you can take more hits before dying.