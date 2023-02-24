If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sons of the Forest Modern Axe: How to get the Modern Axe

Learn where to find the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest

Hayden Hefford
Guide by Hayden Hefford
Published on
A player holding a GPS and the modern axe stares at a tent in Sons of the Forest.

Looking for the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest? Sons Of The Forest is a survival game, which means you're going to cut down a lot of trees. While you start with a Tactical Axe, you can quickly upgrade to the Modern Axe to chop trees much faster. However, this cannibal-infested island is rather large, so you might need our help to track the Modern Axe down.

In this guide, we'll break down how to get the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest, showing you exactly where to get it on the map.

Watch on YouTube

How to get the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest

Unlike many other tools in Sons of the Forest, the Modern Axe isn't hidden deep within a cave! Instead, you simply need to head to a camp at the location marked in the image below. There would usually be a purple marker near the house icon nearby, but we already got the equipment there and moved the tracker.

A player stands holding a GPS while staring at a tent in Sons of the Forest.

Once you arrive, search each of the tents, as you'll find a corpse with the axe lodged inside their body in one of them. Simply interact with the corpse to get the Modern Axe, and then check your inventory to equip it.

That's it! It's really that simple, so you should be able to get this on your first day, so that you can build your first base nice and fast.

That wraps up our guide on how to get the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest. Of course, this is just one of many tools, and some others are much harder to find. Make sure to check out our guides on how to get the Rebreather and how to get the Zipline Gun in Sons of the Forest, as you can use these to get the Shovel. With the Shovel in hand, you'll then be able to find all of the keycards in Sons of the Forest, which takes you into some mysterious labs deep underground.

