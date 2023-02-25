Want to know how to use the GPS locators in Sons of the Forest? Sons Of The Forest has plenty of stuff marked on the map, including three GPS locators. However, upon picking them up, you may find that they're a bit tricky to use. If you're a bit confused on how to use the GPS trackers in Sons of the Forest, then you're in the right place.

In this guide, we break down how to use the GPS locators in Sons of the Forest, so that you're able to keep track of the things that are most important to you.

How to use the GPS locators in Sons of the Forest

GPS locators are items that you can find in Sons of the Forest by following the purple markers on the map. After picking them up, the GPS trackers will get added to your inventory, from which you can equip them in your hand.

While holding a GPS tracker, left-click to cycle through various icons, which will change how it looks on the map.

The best use for a GPS tracker right now is to give one to Virginia, the three-legged woman that you can recruit as a companion. Unlike Kelvin, Virginia does not have a tracker by default, so you'll need to give her one to find her easily.

To give Virginia a tracker, befriend her and then interact with her to open up her inventory. You can give her weapons from this screen, such as the pistol or the shotgun, but you can also hand her a GPS tracker to mark her on the map.

If you're looking to mark a specific location with the GPS, you can also place it on the ground to act as a beacon. To do this, you must do the following:

Equip a stick from the bottom-right corner of your inventory. While holding the stick, right-click on your mouse. Place the stick vertically on the ground. Equip the GPS locator from the orange crate in your inventory. Place the GPS locator on top of the stick.

This will make the GPS locator appear stationary on the map, which can prove useful if you want to remember how to find specific areas. You could put a GPS near cannibal camps that you want to avoid in the future, for example, or at potential base locations that you'd like to revisit later.

That wraps up our guide on how to use the GPS locators in Sons of the Forest. If this takes longer than expected and it's suddenly getting close to night, check out our guides on how to make a tent and how to start a fire in Sons of the Forest. When you're ready to make a proper base, learn how to get the modern axe in Sons of the Forest to cut down trees faster. Since you'll need to get the shovel for a GPS tracker, you're now also ready to get the keycards in Sons of the Forest.