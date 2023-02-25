Sons of the Forest sled: How to make the sled

Want to know how to make the sled in Sons of the Forest? Sons Of The Forest has plenty of tools to find, but most players of the original game will likely want to track down the sled sooner rather than later. The sled does return in Sons of the Forest, but it isn't something that you can just craft in your backpack. If you're unsure how to get the sled in Sons of the Forest, we're here to help.

In this guide, we'll break down how to make the sled in Sons of the Forest, covering where you need to go and the resources that you'll need.

How to make the sled in Sons of the Forest

To make the sled in Sons of the Forest, you must go to the location marked on the map below.

This is where you find the 3D printer, which you can use to make the sled in Sons of the Forest.

The sled is the most expensive 3D printer item, costing 1000 printer resin. However, the 3D printer does start with 850 resin, and you can find 200 more on the shelves nearby, so you can technically make the sled straight away.

If you have already used the 3D printer to make other items, don't panic! You can find more printer resin hidden around the map. For example, those delving into the underground labs to get the keycards in Sons of the Forest should find some resin during this adventure.

When you have enough resin, simply scroll through the available items with the 3D printer computer until you find the sled, and then hit the "E" key to print.

How to use the sled in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, the sled is solely used for sliding down hills. When doing so, you'll move at incredible speed, and it acts as a great way to quickly descend from the snowy mountain in the center of the map.

To slide down hills with the sled, you must first enter your inventory and equip it. Then, jump while holding the sled and left-click the mouse in the air to start sliding.

It'll also help you avoid fall damage if you find yourself at the top of a steep slope without a safe way down, so the sled is certainly a handy item to have.

However, unlike the original game, you cannot use the sled to move logs in Sons of the Forest. There isn't a log sled counterpart at all, so you'll have to carry logs manually.

Of course, you can also command Kelvin to bring logs to you, if you'd rather not carry them around yourself.

That wraps up our guide on how to make the sled in Sons of the Forest. Of course, this is just one of many tools that you'll get during your adventure. If you want to find the shovel and get the keycards in Sons of the Forest, you'll need to learn how to get the rebreather and how to get the zipline gun in Sons of the Forest. If you're not ready to explore further just yet, make sure you can find water and make a fire in Sons of the Forest to survive the first night.