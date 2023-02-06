If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Spacefaring looter shooter Everspace 2 flies out of early access April 6th

A long flight

Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on
Title image for Everspace 2 showing a group of characters with a spacey background

After two years of early access, the spacefaring looter shooter Everspace 2 is ready to fly into full release for PC on April 6th. Last November, the open-world sequel received its last major update before release, adding in a rift-opening endgame. The game already has grappling hooks - which automatically makes every shooter better - so, now we’re just waiting for a few extra bits before it’s ready for takeoff.

Watch on YouTube

Developer Rockfish Games are still hard at work ahead of the 1.0 launch. Everspace 2’s full release will add more of what we’re used to with extra enemies, customisation options, boss fights, and an all-new trading map. The more exciting additions are the new Companion and the fifth star system that will be ready for launch. 1.0 will also close out the sci-fi story, although Rockfish Games' CEO, Micheal Schade, teased that launch wouldn't be the end. “Beyond the final chapter of the Everspace 2 story, there’s still a lot to see,” he said.

However, it’s not all good news for console friends. Schade shared that last-gen versions on Xbox One and PS4 have been cancelled because “downscaling EVERSPACE 2 to those platforms does not hit the level of quality that we want to deliver.” If you’re a Kickstarter backer who pledged for a console copy, no worries. Schade says the team will be in touch to offer a refund or upgrade you to next-gen copies of the game. The console ports and a fully-optimised Steam Deck version will release sometime this summer.

Rockfish is planning to raise the PC price from $40 to $50 on February 20th, due to the amount of new content. But for now, Everspace 2 is available on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and GOG for £32/€38/$40. A free demo is also available on Steam, if you want to take the ship for a test ride.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch