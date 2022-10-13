Spider-Man: Miles Morales will ensare the PC on November 18th

It was announced back in June that Spider-Man: Miles Morales would arrive on PC shortly after Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. And so it is. The date is November 18th, and there's a new PC trailer below with the requisite big writing talking about new graphics features.

Here's the PC trailer:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has similar swinging, flipping and goon-punching to Spider-Man Remastered, but with the story instead focused on - obviously - Miles Morales. For the PC release, it'll have the same upgrades that Remastered had, including ray trading, ultrawide support, and DLSS, DLAA and Nvidia Reflex support. (It'll presumably also be verified for Steam Deck.)

We spoke to developers Insomniac and Sony's port specialists Nixxes about bringing Spider-Man Remastered to PC, including the challenges of translating Spidey's swingfeel for mouse and keyboard.

Alice B liked Spider-Man Remastered a lot in her review back in August, with one caveat: "Were it not for the existence of Miles Morales, I'd have no qualms recommending you get this Spider-Man right now. But I am cursed with the knowledge that Miles Morales exists, is a bit tighter, cleaner, and more dynamic, and is coming to PC very soon." That's a pretty good endorsement for the followup.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available on Steam for £40/€50/$50. You can read more about its PC release, including system requirements, in this post. Of course, technically you can already play as Miles Morales in Spider-Man Remastered thanks to modders.