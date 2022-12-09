Star Wars: Jedi Survivor trailer shows off new moves and a release date

A new trailer for Star Wars: Jedi Survivor hot out the Geoffries tonight shows off the return of Cal Kestis and confirms a release date of March 17th, 2023. He'll make new friends, use new tricks, and pet new animals. Check it out!

My favourite move there is Cal picking up a stormtrooper with the Force, dangling him in mid-air like a puppet, and pulling his strings to shoot his mates. Completely dickish, but that's what stormtroopers are for.

Here's EA's marketing blurb to explain what's up with your man's return:

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as Cal continues to grow as a Jedi and evade the Empire's constant pursuit. With trusty companion BD-1 by his side, he joins forces with new and old allies to aid him on his quest, including the mercenary Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal) and former crew member Cere Junda (Debra Wilson). With new traversal options such as an ascension cable to reach new heights and the ability to tame and ride creatures, Cal has many ways to navigate the perils he will face as he explores both familiar and new worlds across the galaxy. "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor also introduces numerous combat stances to enhance gameplay, including Dual Lightsabers for lightning fast gameplay and a new Crossguard stance, that brings a measured, but hard-hitting combat option to help Cal defeat threats standing in his way – from Stormtroopers and Imperial Sentry Droids to powerful beings shrouded in mystery."

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is due to launch on the 17th of March via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the EA app (formerly known as Origin, currently still bad). It'll cost $70. It will also be on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Xeriex XS.

