How to delete an outpost in Starfield

How do you delete outposts in Starfield? When you first begin exploring the universe in Starfield, you'll be limited to just eight outposts which you can reach quickly if you're looking to maximise your resource generation from the get-go. While we have all of the best outpost locations detailed, you may want to explore and settle on every planet possible, which is where deleting prior outposts comes in handy.

As soon as you get your first ship, you can saunter off to settle on a planet and start building outposts. But when you need to delete one, this is what you need to know.

Deleting Starfield outposts explained

There is no obvious method to delete an outpost in Starfield, but it is much simpler than it seems once you know how. All you need to do is approach the beacon you initially placed to create the outpost, then hold down the button for renaming it. On keyboard it's "R" by default, or "X" on an Xbox controller. This will present you with a pop-up asking if you're sure, which you can then confirm.

That's all there is to it! You don't receive any materials back, so you must be 100% sure deleting the outpost is what you want to do, but it will allow you to create outposts elsewhere if you've hit the limit, and it will free up your planetary starmap if you've made a bunch of outposts on the same planet.

How to increase the number of outposts you can build

If you want to build more outposts without having to delete any, then look no further than the Planetary Habitation skill. This is on the fourth tier of the science category of skills, so you won't be able to unlock it for a while, but when you do, your outpost capabilities increase tenfold. You can build outposts in extreme climates and environments with each upgrade of the skill, along with it increasing the amount of outposts you can build each time. If you unlock the fourth rank of Planetary Habitation, you will have a whopping 48 outpost slots available to you.

